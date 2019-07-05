GOLF

Eddie Pepperrell’s moved to the top of the leaderboard on day two of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Lahinch.

The Englishman is eight-under-par after 14-holes and two shots clear of the field.

Cormac Sharvin’s well placed into the weekend at five-under-par after a round of 69 today.

The Derry man was pleased to bounce back from a bogey on the opening hole of his second round

First round leader Padraig Harrington’s dropped four shots across his 16 holes today and is back to three-under-par.

Offaly’s Shane Lowry will be back out from four-under in the next hour with defending champion in the same group at three-under.

Robin Dawson is one-under, Darren Clarke one-over and Graham McDowell tees off in the next few minutes from two-over-par.

TENNIS

Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a fifth Wimbledon tennis title this afternoon.

The Serb faces Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in round three.

Former women’s world number one Caroline Wozniacki is out, losing in straight sets to Shuai Zhang.

Viktoria Azarenka goes up against Simona Halep this afternoon and teenage sensation Coco Gauff faces Polona Hercog.

SOCCER

Dundalk have an eight-point lead at the summit of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division ahead of their match at Derry this evening.

Shamrock Rovers host Sligo, Cork City take on Bohemians at Turner’s Cross while Waterford are at home to St Pat’s.

There’s a meeting of the bottom two at Belfield with U-C-D taking on Finn Harps.

===

New Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says one of his priorities is to develop the young talent at the Premier League club.

The likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus- Cheek are expected to feature more prominently in the coming season.

But Lampard, who succeeds Maurizio Sarri on a three-year contract, insists the more experienced members of the squad have an important role to play too

===

Derby have chosen former Dutch international Phillip Cocu as their new manager to replace Lampard at Pride Park.

The ex Barcelona midfielder won three league titles in Holland with PSV before a brief spell in charge of Turkish side Fenerbahce last season.

Donegal’s Shay Given is staying as Derby’s goalkeeping coach.

===

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has agreed a new four-year contract.

The Brazilian played 15 Premier League games last season, having come through the club’s academy system.

CAMOGIE

The Camogie Association has confirmed that four of this weekend’s games have been postponed due to ‘player welfare’.

It’s after a number of players from Limerick, Kerry and Wexford were affected by an ‘outbreak gastro-enteritis’ with the H-S-E investigating whether it was caused by the drinking water at the Croagh club.

The All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship matches between Galway and Limerick and Offaly versus Wexford have both been called off.

While the meeting of Limerick and Offaly and Kerry against Wicklow in the Premier Junior have also been postponed.

RACING

Racing broadcaster and journalist John McCririck has passed away at the age of 79.

He was known for his eccentric style and flamboyant presenting on Channel Four and I-T-V’s television coverage of the sport across four decades.

McCririck also appeared on The Weakest Link, Celebrity Wife Swap and Celebrity Big Brother before his departure from Channel 4 Racing in 2012.

===

There’s another eight-race card at Bellewstown this evening with the first off at 5.10.

Twenty-five minutes later a 7-race card gets underway in Wexford.