Golf

Its day one of the Irish Open in Lahinch, Denis Kirwin brings us the latest

SOCCER

Chelsea have appointed former midfielder Frank Lampard as their new manager on a three-year deal.

He’s left Championship side Derby County to take over at a club where he spent 13 years as a player.

Lampard says it’s a dream to return to Stamford Bridge.

His first game in charge will be a friendly against Bohemians at Dalymount Park next Wednesday.

Spain international Rodri has become Manchester City’s second summer signing after completing his move from Atletico Madrid.

The 23-year-old midfielder has signed a five-year deal with the Premier League champions.

City yesterday paid his 70-million Euro release clause to make Rodri their record signing.

Leicester City has completed the signing of Ayoze Pérez from Newcastle.

He’s signed a four-year contract with the Foxes after they paid his 30-million pounds buy-out clause.

Perez scored 13 goals in all competitions for Newcastle last season.

TENNIS

Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty has eased into the third round at Wimbledon.

The French Open champion has beaten Alison Van Uytvanck (pr: Oi-t-vank) in straight sets – 6-1, 6-3.

Sloane Stephens dropped just two games in defeating Yafan Wang, also in straight sets.

Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal are all in second round action this afternoon.

Australia’s Bernard Tomic has been fined his full Wimbledon prize money of 45-thousand pounds after officials said he wasn’t playing to the “required professional standard”.

His 58-minute first-round defeat to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was the shortest men’s match at the tournament in 15 years.

Fans called his performance “appalling” and “embarrassing”.

Asked afterwards if he thought he might be fined, Tomic said: “What for?”

GAELIC GAMES

Wexford will find out their Leinster under-20 Hurling Championship final opponents tonight.

Galway and Kilkenny meet in the second semi-final at Tullamore’s O’Connor Park at half-seven.

The winners will also be assured of a place in the last-four of the All-Ireland Championship.

RACING

Jockey Barry Geraghty will miss the Galway Festival as he continues to recover from a double leg break.

The 39-year-old’s recovery from fractures to his tibia and fibula suffered at Aintree in April is taking longer than first anticipated.

Geraghty says he’s now hoping to be back for Listowel Festival in September.

Enable will face face seven rivals in Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

It’ll be the first run for John Gosden’s superstar filly since landing the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs last November.

She’s being targetted for a third Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victory later this year.