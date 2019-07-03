SOCCER

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to their goalkeeper David De Gea.

The Spanish international’s current deal expires next summer and they’re trying to convince him to join Marcus Rashford in committing his long-term future to the club.

United have been in talks with De Gea about a new contract since last year and he’s been heavily linked with both Paris St Germain and Juventus.

===

In other transfer news, Leicester are close to signing Ayoze Perez.

They’ve triggered a 30-million-pounds release clause in the Newcastle forward’s contract.

Perez was the Magpies’ top scorer for the last two years and netted 13-times last season.

===

Elsewhere, Yaya Toure has joined Quingdao Huanghai just weeks after claims he was going to retire.

The former Manchester City midfielder has agreed a deal with the Chinese second-tier club.

Toure spent 8 years at the current Premier League champions, making over 200 appearances, scoring 59 goals.

===

Former Wexford Youths midfielder Ruth Fahey thinks Brian Kerr is the ideal candidate to succeed Colin Bell as manager of the Republic of Ireland’s women’s team.

Just two months before the start of the qualfication campaign for the 2021European Championships, Bell departed the role to become assistant coach at Huddersfield last weekend.

Fahey believes the F-A-I should consider more than just trying to reach the Euros when making the appointment.

===

On the pitch, European champions the Netherlands take on Sweden in the second of the women’s World Cup semi-finals this evening.

The winners will face the USA in Sunday’s final.

GAELIC GAMES

Aidan O’Shea is the latest injury concern for Mayo ahead of this Saturday’s All Ireland round four qualifier against Galway.

The ‘Connaught Telegraph’ has reported that the midfielder’s right foot is in a cast following last Saturday’s win over Armagh.

Mayo manager James Horan is already without captain Diarmuid O’Connor, Matthew Ruane and former Footballer of the Year Lee Keegan.

HORSE RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Bellewstown this evening with the first off at 5.30. The going there is good.

Cross-channel, Musselburgh is off at 2, with the going good to firm.

Thirsk is also good to firm, with the first race at 2:10.

Worcester is off at 2:20, with the going good.

Kempton is standard to slow, with the first race at 10 to 6

While Bath is off at 10 past 6, with the going there firm.