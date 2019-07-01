GAELIC FOOTBALL

Connacht giants Galway and Mayo have been drawn to face each other in the pick of the All-Ireland football championship round 4 qualifiers.

The pair will face off for a place in the Super 8s, alongside Kerry, Donegal and one further qualifier.

It’s the 7th year in a row that the sides will meet in Championship football, with the Tribesmen winning the last three.

There’s also a big Ulster derby to be decided in round 4 of the qualifiers.

Beaten Ulster finalists Cavan will take on Tyrone at a neutral venue.

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte says his side could be boosted by the return to fitness of a couple of key players https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tyre.mp3

Beaten Munster finalists Cork have been drawn to face Laois in the next round, while Meath will hope to recover from their Leinster final defeat, when they face Clare.

Those games are scheduled to be played this coming Saturday and Sunday, with dates, times and venues to be confirmed later today.

===

TENNIS

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic is the star attraction on Day 1 of Wimbledon.

The 15 time grand slam winner opens his account against Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber at around one o clock.

Fourth seed Kevin Anderson currently two sets up on his French opponents Pierre Hugues Herbert.

Three time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka enjoyed a straight sets win in his opening round match.

In the women’s draw, US and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka is on centre court later, taking on Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva.

Third seed Karolina Pliskova is also in action, up against China’s Lin Zhu.

===

SOCCER

There’s a full round of games this evening in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division.

Champions Dundalk can consolidate their eight point lead at the top, when they host Waterford at 7.45.

At the same time, second place Shamrock Rovers make the short trip to St Pats, while Sligo Rovers face bottom of the table UCD.

At 8 o clock Bohemians host Derry, while Cork travel to Finn Harps.

===

RUGBY

Finally former Irish international Mike Sherry has announced his retirement from rugby at the age of 31.

The hooker spent 10 years at his home province of Munster, earning an Irish cap in 2013.

Having suffered several serious injuries in recent years, he says his “my body is telling me to stop”.

Sherry played more than 100 times for Munster, ending his career with a short loan spell at Gloucester.