EUROPEAN GAMES

Team Ireland are coming home from the European Games in Minsk with a gold medal.

Lisburn bantamweight boxer Kurt Walker has won his final in the last 20 minutes.

The 24-year-old beat Mykolo Butsenko of the Ukraine on a unanimous points decision.

Dubliner Kellie Harrington meanwhile will not take part in her lightweight final later today.

The world champion picked up a hand injury in her semi-final, so will have to settle for silver, with Mira Potkonen receiving a walkover.

Reacting to the decision Harrington said she’s disappointed but has to take the bigger picture into account and it would be too big a gamble to risk a setback.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s the final day of provincial finals with two massive hurling clashes taking place.

At 2 o’clock this afternoon the All-Ireland Champions Limerick entertain Tipperary in the Gaelic Grounds in the Munster decider.

The Premier were 4 point victors when the sides met two weeks ago in the round robin system in a rather uneventful game.

Limerick legend and 3 time all-star Ciaran Carey reckons we’re in for a different kind of spectacle today https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/cc-1.mp3

Then at 4-o’clock, old rivals Brian Cody and Davy Fitzgerald meet in Croke Park as Kilkenny and Wexford contest the Leinster final.

The Cats will be hoping to claim the Bob O’Keeffee Cup for the 72nd time while Wexford are aiming for glory for the first time since 2004.

The curtain raiser to that is the Joe McDonagh Cup Final between Laois and Westmeath at a quarter-to-2.

FORMULA ONE

World Champion Lewis Hamilton starts fourth at today’s Austrian Grand Prix after recieving a place penalty after blocking Kimi Raikkonen in the first part of qualifying.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc starts from pole position.

BASKETBALL

In their final game, Ireland 3×3 men lost out to seventh ranked Belgium.

As was the case in the previous game it was tied with just a minute to go but they couldn’t stop Belgium in that final minute. A slow start to the game from both teams saw defence win out with Belgium getting a score off a solid post move before Ryan Leonard had a strong finish at rim to tie the game. Again, Belgium went inside as the windy conditions made outside shooting a lottery before Taiwo Badmus scored off a backdoor cut to keep it even. Badmus was just getting going as every time Belgium scored, he answered, first off an offensive board put back, then a strong take through contact to the rim before hitting a step back jumper on the baseline. With 6.50 to go it was Ireland leading 5-4, Belgium tied the score before Stephen James hit his first basket. Belgium then hit a purple patch, hitting four baskets in a row in the space of a minute, it was 6 – 9 with 4.20 to go before Badmus scored followed by Leonard who knocked down a top of the key 2 off a great offensive set and then Colin O’Reilly got his first score of the game with a open 2 to put Ireland up 11- 9 with 2.40 on the clock. Belgium didn’t fade away, they hit a 2 to tie things up before James knocked down one of his own to keep Ireland 13 – 11 up. Belgium had two solid pick and roll scores to even the game with 59 secs to go and then pushed on from there. Ireland couldn’t get the shot to drop and Belgium scored the last four baskets to take the win, Ireland 13 – 17 Belgium.

Coach Colin O’Reilly “It was a bit like groundhog day, the same things hurt us in each game like getting easy baskets in transition but that comes from experience, we have the potential but we need to get a core group that commit to playing throughout the year and not just every time the qualifiers come round. We have some very talented players in this country and this format is one were we can compete at an elite level if we focus and put some energy into 3×3 basketball”

Ireland: Colin O’Reilly (2), Stephen James (3), Ryan Leonard (3), Taiwo Badmus (5)