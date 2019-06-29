SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Women’s team manager Colin Bell is leaving to become assistant manager of Huddersfield Town.

Bell, who has been in the position since February 2017, has been announced today as assistant manager to Jan Siewert at the recently relegated club.

He will commence work at the Championship side immediately.

The Leicester native took over the role in the height of the player’s strike just over two years ago and guided them to a third place finish in a tough World Cup qualifying group behind Norway and the Netherlands.

The FAI has paid tribute to him today and thanked him for his service.

He leaves just over two months out from the Girls in Green’s Euro 2021 qualifier campaign.

At the Women’s World Cup, the semi-final line up will be completed today.

At 2 o’clock this afternoon Italy take on the Netherlands and then at half-past-5 this evening it’s two time champions Germany against Sweden.

Heat will be a concern at both games as France is in the midst of an intense heatwave with temperatures over 45 degrees in some parts.

The winner of each of these ties will face each other in the last four of the competition while the other semi-final will be between defending champions the USA and England.

Manchester United has confirmed today that they’ve signed right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace.

The deal for the England Under-21 is worth £50 million.

The 21-year-old made his first-team debut for Palace last year after being in their academy system since he was 11.

EUROPEAN GAMES

Michaela Walsh boxes for gold in Minsk this afternoon.

The Belfast featherweight faces Stanimira Petrova of Bulgaria in their final bout in an hours time.

Meanwhile, Chloe and Sam Magee have been beaten by Great Britain today in the semi finals of the mixed doubles badminton meaning the Donegal siblings will come home with a bronze medal.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo continue to factor without Cillian O’Connor for this evening’s round 3 football qualifier with Armagh.

James Horan has made four changes from the side that beat Down a week ago.

The hosts go into the side as favourites but former Meath player Anthony Moyles feels this clash will be far from one-sided

Throw-in at Castlebar is at 7 o’clock.

Tyrone make the trip to St. Conleth’s Park in Newbridge to play Kildare from 5.

There’s a midlands derby in Portlaoise meanwhile as Laois entertain Offaly at 6 o’clock.

And at the same time, Westmeath entertain Clare in Mullingar.

RACING

It’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby day at The Curragh.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Anthony Van Dyck (Pron: Van Dyke) is set to go off the favourite at 5.20.