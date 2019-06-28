EUROPEAN GAMES

Michaela Walsh has booked her place in the women’s featherweight boxing final at the European Gams.

The former E-U champion got the nod from three of the five judges in her semi-final against Russia’s Daria Abramova.

Offaly welterweight Grainne Walsh faces Karolina Koszewska (pron: koz-ev-ska) of Poland in the next few minutes.

World lightweight champion Kellie Harrington has her semi-final against Agnes Alexiusson (pron: Alexis-son) at around 5pm Irish time.

Regan Buckley, Kurt Walker and Michael Nevin have their semi-finals in the evening session.

===

Chloe and Sam Magee have won Ireland’s seventh medal at the European Games in Minsk.

The Donegal siblings are assured of at least bronze after defeating the Netherland’s Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek 21-19, 21-17 in the badminton mixed doubles quarter-finals this morning.

They’ll face Great Britain’s Gabby and Chris Adcock in the last-four.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo boss James Horan has made four changes to his team for tomorrow’s All-Ireland Football qualifier against Armagh in Castlebar.

Michael Plunkett, Donal Vaughan, Fergal Boland and Mikey Murray come into the side to replace Colm Boyle, Jason Doherty, Darren Coen and injured captain Diarmuid O’Connor.

Murray will be making his full Championship debut while there’s no place in the side for Cillian O’Connor.

===

Offaly manager John Maughan has named an unchanged team from their win over Sligo for their trip to Laois tomorrow.

The Faithful will be contesting a round three qualifier for the first time since 2010.

SOCCER

A-C Milan are banned from playing in next season’s Europa League.

The Italian giants have been punsihed for breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that Milan didn’t meet break-even obligiations from 2015 to 2018.

===

Celtic have signed Christopher Jullien from Toulouse on a four-year deal.

The central defender moves to the Scottish champions after three seasons with the French side.

Manager Neil Lennon described Jullien as a “quality player with great attributes”. [

===

There’s a clash of the top two in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Dundalk take a five-point lead at the summit into their game at second place Shamrock Rovers.

Third place Bohemians go to Waterford while Cork City welcome Derry City to Turner’s Cross.

UCD take on St Pat’s in a Dublin derby at Belfield while there’s an all north-west clash between Finn Harps and Sligo.

===

Defending champions the USA face hosts France in the quarter-finals of the women’s World Cup this evening.

England booked their place in the last-four with a 3-nil win over Norway last night.

TENNIS

Defending men’s champion Novak Djokovic will face Philipp Kohlschreiber in the first round at Wimbledon, which gets underway on Monday.

Second seed and eight-time winner Roger Federer opens against Lloyd Harris while Rafa Nadal could face Nick Kyrgios in round two.

Women’s world number one Ashleigh Barty is on the same side of the draw as both Serena Williams and Garbine Muguruza.

Angelique Kerber begins the defence of her title against Germany’s Tatjana Maria.

RUGBY

Warren Gatland is the new head-coach of Super Rugby side the Chiefs.

He’ll take over the New Zealand club after his time with Wales ends following this year’s World Cup.

Gatland has signed a four-year deal – but will take 2021 off to be in charge of the Lions tour of South Africa.

RACING

It’s day two of the Irish Derby Festival at the Curragh.