SOCCER

Derby have given Chelsea permission to speak to Frank Lampard about becoming their new manager.

Chelsea’s record goalscorer is the favourite to succeed Maurizio Sarri, who left for Italian champions Juventus earlier this month.

Lampard guided Derby to the Championship play-off final in his first season in management.

===

Izzy Akinade has left Waterford F-C by ‘mutual agreement’ and returned to Nigeria.

The 25-year-old striker scored eight times in 49 appearances during his two years at the R-S-C.

It leaves Waterford manager Alan Reynolds short of options up front with the loan spells of Aaron Drinan and Scott Twine recently coming to an end.

===

Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield will face a retrial over the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans.

A jury was discharged in April following a 10-week trial.

The retired chief superintendent has always denied the charge.

96 people died following a crush at the FA Cup semi-final in 1989.

GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A have rejected a request from The Curragh’s executive to change the throw-in time of Saturday’s All-Ireland Qualifier between Kildare and Tyrone.

The match is set to get underway at St Conleth’s Park in Newbridge at 5pm, 20-minutes before the running of the Irish Derby at the re-developed Curragh racecourse.

There’s only five-kilometres between the venues and it’s feared it may affect attendances at both fixtures.

Curragh C-E-O Derek McGrath says it’s an ‘unfortunate clash’ but he ‘respects’ the G-A-A-s decision.

===

Diarmuid Connolly won’t be returning to the Dublin football panel this summer.

According to the Herald, the two-time All-Star will play his club football in Boston again this year and is set to travel to America later this week.

Manager Jim Gavin had left the door open for the Saint Vincent’s clubman to rejoin the Dublin panel as they bid for five All-Ireland titles in-a-row.

EUROPEAN GAMES

Chloe and Sam Magee have lost their second group game in the badminton at the European Games in Minsk.

The siblings suffered a 22-20, 19-21, 16-21 defeat against France this morning and will face Belarus in their final group match on Thursday.

Nhat Nguyen was edged out 21-18, 20-22, 13-21, by Spain’s Pablo Abian in their men’s singles match.

Ronan Foley is through to the semi-finals of the men’s K-1 1000-metres canoeing after placing seventh in his heat this morning.

Maeve Reidy was knocked out in the last-16 of the women’s archery.

Two Irish boxers will look to secure medals this afternoon.

Portlaoise Boxing Club’s Michael Nevin faces Serhat Guler of Turkey in the quarter finals of the men’s middleweight division.

While light-flyweight Regan Buckley goes up against Spain’s Martin Molina Salvador.

HOCKEY

The Irish women’s hockey team’s record goalscorerer Anna O’Flanagan is returning home for the 2020 season.

The World Cup silver medalist, who has played her club hockey in the Netherlands for the last two years, has signed for Muckross.

In addition to her playing role, O’Flanagan has also been appointed assistant coach at the club.

MOTOR SPORT

Ireland’s Craig Breen is set to return to the World Rally Championship in August.

Breen, who lost his place with Citroen at the end of last season, will be Hyundai’s third driver for the Rally of Finland with Paul Nagle as his co-driver.