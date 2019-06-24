SOCCER

Newcastle United are looking for a new manager.

They have confirmed the departure of Rafa Benitez, after he failed to agree a new contract at the club.

Benitez had been charge for just over three years, keeping them in the Premier League for the last two campaigns after their promotion in 2017.

The Spaniard had been seeking assurances from owner Mike Ashley about available transfer funds.

A statement from the club says “it has not been – and will not be – possible to reach an agreement”.

===

The quarter finals line-up continue to take shape today at the Women’s World Cup.

Defending champions USA can book a last eight meeting with hosts France, if they get better of Spain at five o clock.

The eight o’clock kickoff sees Sweden face Canada in Paris, with the winner booking a date with two-time winners Germany.

===

GAA

Dates and times will be confirmed later today for the round three qualifiers in the All-Ireland football championship.

The pick of the ties sees Mayo drawn at home to take on Monaghan’s conquerors Armagh.

There’s another high-profile tie in the draw, with last year’s beaten All-Ireland finalists Tyrone set to travel to Kildare.

Neighbours Laois and Offaly will meet in Portlaoise this weekend, with the winner just one step away from a place in the Super 8s.

The last of the round three qualifiers sees Westmeath host Clare.

All games will be played this weekend, with the days and times to be confirmed this afternoon.

===

Dublin’s 9th Leinster senior football title in a row may have come at a cost.

Defender James McCarthy limped out of the comfortable 1-17 to 4 points win against Meath at Croke Park with an apparent knee injury.

The Ballymun Kickhams man was seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Dublin will be back in action in just under three weeks for their opening game of the Super 8s

===

RUGBY

Ulster’s Marcell Coetzee has been called up to South Africa’s upcoming training squad for the Rugby Championship,

The 28 year old back row hasn’t featured for the Springboks since joining the Irish province in 2016 with the last of his 28 caps coming against Argentina, prior to the 2015 World Cup.

He returned from a serious knee injury to play 23 times and score five tries for Ulster last season.

===

A fundraising website set up by sacked Australian rugby player Israel Folau ((pron: full-OW)) has been shut down.

His contract was terminated when he posted homophobic comments on social media in April.

Folau began asking for public donations to help him with a legal fight against Rugby Australia – arguing he’d been dismissed unlawfully.

Website GoFundMe.com said the page he set up violated its rules.

===

And there is racing today at Ballinrobe, with the first on the card off there at 5.50.