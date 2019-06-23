It’s one of the biggest days in the GAA calendar as Donegal and Cavan head to Clones for the Ulster Senior Football Championship final.

Throw in at St Tiernach’s Park is at 2 o’clock.

Elsewhere, a modest crowd of just over 40,000 is expected at Croke Park this afternoon where Dublin and Meath will meet in the Leinster football decider for the first time in five years.

The Boys in Blue are aiming to claim the Delaney Cup for the 14th time in 15 years.

Throw-in at HQ is at 4 o’clock.

******

The final All-Ireland football round two qualifier takes place at O’Connor Park inside the hour as Offaly entertain Sligo from 2 o’clock.

******

The TG4 Connacht Ladies Senior football Championship final takes place at 4 o’clock this afternoon between Mayo and Galway at MacHale Park.

The tie is a repeat of last year’s decider which Galway won by a point.

Today marks Mayo’s Sarah Rowe’s return to Championship action after her time in Australia playing with Collingwood in the AFL.

SOCCER

Roy Keane has left Nottingham Forest after just five months as assistant manager.

The 47 year-old is said to be looking to pursue a managerial role, after nearly six years as Martin O’Neill’s debuty, both with Ireland and then at the Championship club.

In a statement released by the club today, Keane said that working with O’Neill over the last few years was one of his greatest experiences in football and he went on to thank him.

Keane’s last solo gig was at Ipswich where he was fired in January 2011 as the club failed to progress in the second tier.

******

England take on Cameroon in the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup from half-past-4 this afternoon.

Then at 8 o’clock, hosts France take on Brazil as they aim to make the quarter finals.

GOLF

Seamus Power is in a tie for 41st heading into the final round of the Travelers Championship in Connecticut.

The Waterford native is 3-under par, 13 shots off leader Chez Reavie of the United States.

HOCKEY

The Irish men’s hockey team face France in the final of the F-I-H series this evening.

By reaching the final they have secured their place in an Olympic play-off tie that will take place later this year.

RACING

There’s a seven race card at Tipperary this afternoon where the first goes to post at five-past-2.