GAELIC GAMES

Kerry are seeking their 81st Munster senior football title, and seventh in a row, this evening.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh is the venue and Ronan McCarthy’s Cork are the opposition.

It’s also a bumper day in the Football qualifiers, with seven second round matches down for decision in all.

Mayo will look to get back on track when they face Down in Newry from 7.

At the same time, Clones plays host to the all-Ulster clash of Monaghan and Armagh.

There’s a 3 o’clock start at a sold-out Corrigan Park where Antrim face Kildare.

Derry play Laois at Owenbeg at 5,

Tyrone make the trip to Glennon Brothers Pearse Park to take on Longford with the same throw-in time.

Mullingar hosts the meeting of Westmeath and Limerick.

While Leitrim face Clare. Those last two games start at 6.

It’s a day of hurling finals too at Croke Park.

In the Lory Meagher decider it’s currently half-time. Leitrim lead Lancashire by 1-10 to 1-7.

At 2, Down take on 2016 winners Meath in the Christy Ring Cup.

And in the Nicky Rackard final from 4, Armagh face Sligo.

Finally Mike Catt is to be appointed Ireland’s new attack coach.

Catt will join Andy Farrell’s new-look coaching staff once Joe Schmidt departs after the World Cup in Japan.

As a player Catt helped England win the 2003 World Cup, earning 76 international caps. He is currently part of Conor O’Shea’s coaching ticket with Italy.