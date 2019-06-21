The eagerly awaited governance review report commissioned by the FAI and Sport Ireland has been released.

Its publication follows recent corporate governance issues at the Association, which is under investigation from five external bodies, including the Office of the Director of Corporate Enforcement.

Among the key recommendations are:

That the board should consist of 12 members, the President, the Vice-President, six members representative of the football community and four independent directors, of whom one would be the Chairperson of the board.

In terms of gender balance, board membership should consist of a minimum of 33 perccent of both genders to be mandatory within 24 months.

The positions of Honorary Secretary and Honorary Treasurer should not be part of the revised structures and should cease to exist.

That the Chief Executive Officer should not be a member of the board

And that an internal audit function be established.

The report’s recommendations will now be considered at the FAI AGM, which will take place in Meath on July 27th.

Cork senior football boss Ronan McCarthy has made three late changes from the side named earlier in the week for tomorrow’s Munster decider against Kerry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Due to late injuries, Seán White is now at centre-back in place of Thomas Clancy.

Kevin O’Driscoll is named at left half forward and Stephen Sherlock is picked at left full forward, with Eoghan McSweeney and John O’Rourke making way.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech has returned to Stamford Bridge as a Technical and Performance Advisor.

Cech won the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea before moving to Arsenal, where his playing career ended in May.

Following Frankie Dettori’s four timer yesterday, action continues at Royal Ascot today with two Group 1 contests down for decision.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien saddles favourite ‘Ten Sovereigns’ in the Commonwealth Cup, while O’Brien also has the market leader for the Coronation Stakes in ‘Hermosa’.

Kerry trainer Michael O’Callaghan runs Lorelei Rock in the opening Albany Stakes today.

In that same race Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy is on Exclusively.

Murphy’s other rides at the venue today are Pondus, Forever In Dreams, Main Edition and Spark Plug.

The first race is off at 2.30.

There are also meetings here at home at Limerick and Down Royal.

Seamus Power is 4 under par, 2 shots off the lead after round one of the Travelers Championship on the US PGA Tour in Connecticut.

Padraig Harrington is back on 2 under.

Gavin Moynihan is 1 under par on day two of the BMW International Open in Munich.

Andrea Pavan leads on 6 under.