The former UEFA President and European Championship winning captain, Michel Platini, is reportedly in custody in France over an investigation into the awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar.

The former Ballon D’Or winning footballer was taken into custody this morning by anti-corruption police in France, and is reportedly being held at the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police outside Paris.

Platini was banned from football for 8 years in 2015 by a FIFA Ethics Committee over a 2 million Swiss francs ‘disloyal payment’ from former FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Platini, who has always denied wrongdoing, admitted he did have lunch with the former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and the now Emir of Qatar a month before the vote in 2010, but that he’d already decided to vote for Qatar beforehand.

Tipperary GAA have confirmed that Patrick ‘Bonner’ Maher has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament and is set to miss the remainder of the championship.

The two-time All Star landed awkwardly during the win over All-Ireland champions Limerick on Sunday and was stretchered off.

A scan late last night was carried out and confirmed the news that the 29-year-old will have to undergo surgery.

Cathal Barrett will undergo a scan later this evening to access the extent of his hamstring injury and a further update should be known later tonight.

Tipp will next face Limerick again in the Munster final on Sunday June 30th.

Dundalk will be in the hat for this afternoon’s Champions League first qualifying round draw, which gets underway in Nyon at 1.30.

Vinny Perth’s side are seeded so they will avoid the likes of Celtic, Rosenborg and BATE Borisov.

However one of the teams they could face is Irish League outfit Linfield.

Cork City, Shamrock Rovers and St Patrick’s Athletic will all be in the draw for the first qualifying round of the Europa League.

Cork are seeded, but Rovers and Pats are both unseeded.

Royal Ascot kicks off this afternoon and Aidan O’Brien brings a powerful squad of 11 to the famous English track for day one.

The Ballydoyle maestro sends out the favourite for the opening Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) in the shape of Le Brivido who was a fast-finishing fifth in the Lockinge at Newbury on his most recent start. Ryan Moore takes the ride.

The legendary trainer is also responsible for the market leader in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes (3.05) with impressive Curragh maiden winner Arizona, though he has strong back-up in the same race with Royal Lytham, Fort Myers and King Of Athens.

O’Brien is doubly-represented in the Group 1 King’s Stand Stakes (3.40) with smart three-year-olds Sergei Prokofiev and Fairyland, while O’Brien runs three in the St James’s Palace Stakes (4.20), spearheaded by Epsom Derby sixth Circus Maximus. The Irish Rover and Van Beethoven need to improve on all known form to get involved.

Ryan Moore gets the leg up on impressive winner at last year’s Royal meeting Magic Wand in the concluding Wolferton Stakes (5.30), while Aidan’s sons Joseph and Donancha will team up with Irish Derby hero Latrobe in the same race.

Kerry jockey Oisin Murphy has a full book of rides at Royal Ascot today;

2.30 Matterhorn

3.05 Guildsman

3.40 Signora Cabello

4.20 Bell Rock

5.00 Kerosin

5.35 Mountain Angel

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud has been left out of France’s Rugby World Cup training squad.

The 30-year-old was the French vice-captain at the most recent Six Nations, while winger Teddy Thomas and injured scrum-half Morgan Parra are also not named in the 37-man squad.

France will play in Pool C of the World Cup, where they are set to meet England, Argentina, the United States, and Tonga.