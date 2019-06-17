GOLF

Tiger Woods is setting his sights on the final major of the year, after finishing just outside the top 20 of the US Open at Pebble Beach.

The 15 time major winner carded a final round of 69 to end the week on two under par.

However he was ultimately 11 shots back from the eventual winner Gary Woodland.

Woods has never played at this year’s Open Championship venue – Royal Portrush – and says he’ll be getting there early next month to test it out https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tiger-1.mp3

===

SOCCER

Groups A and B will be finalised at the Women’s World Cup this evening.

Hosts France can seal top spot in Group A if they avoid defeat against Nigeria at five o clock.

At the same time Norway take on South Korea, with the Norwegians in pole position to reach the knockout stages.

In the 8pm kickoffs, two-time winners Germany are already assured of a knockout place, ahead of their final game against eliminated South Africa.

Spain and China compete for second place with Spain only leading China on goal difference.

Aston Villa have signed defender Kortney Hause in a permanent deal from Wolves.

The England under-21 international spent last season on loan at Villa – as the club sealed promotion to the Premier League.

===

RUGBY

Ireland’s under 20 side will be hoping for their third win against England in a row this evening.

The pair meet in the first game of the 5th to 8th place World Championship playoffs in Rosario, at 7.30pm Irish time.

Ireland came out on top when the sides met in the Six Nations in February, while Noel McNamara’s side were also 42-26 winners against England in the opening game of this tournament.

The Irish group have been hit with a number of injuries over the last fortnight, allowing David Ryan and Charlie Ward make their first starts of the tournament.

===

CRICKET

At the Cricket World Cup, the West Indies have moved to 166 for 3, after 33 of their 50 overs, in their meeting with Bangladesh at Taunton.

===

RACING

Kilbeggan hosts a 7-race card this evening, with the first going off at 6pm.

The feature is the Galway Plate Trial, which gets under way at 8.30.