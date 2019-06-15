GOLF

American Gary Woodland has a two-shot lead at the halfway stage of golf’s U-S Open.

He shot a joint course record 65 at Pebble Beach last night to move to nine-under-par.

Justin Rose leads the chase at seven-under with former Open champion Louis Oosthuizen on six-under.

Ireland's Rory McIlroy is four shots off the lead and the world number three was made to rue a sloppy end to his round

Defending champion Brooks Koepka, who is trying to win the U-S Open for a third successive year, is a shot further back at four-under.

Graeme McDowell is three-under after a second-round 70 while Shane Lowry made the weekend at two-over-par.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland under-21s are looking to end the Toulon Tournament on a high.

Stephen Kenny’s side face Mexico in the third place playoff – a side with whom they played out a scoreless draw last week in the group phase.

Kick off is at half-twelve.

===

Hosts Brazil have kicked off their Copa America campaign with a 3-nil win over Bolivia.

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho scored twice with Everton Soares getting the other.

===

England can begin preparing for the last-16 of the Women’s World Cup.

They secured their place in the knockout stages with a 1-nil victory over Argentina last night.

But Scotland’s hopes of progressing suffered a blow with a 2-1 defeat to Japan.

The action switches to Group E today – with the Netherlands going up against Cameroon this afternoon.

Canada take on New Zealand tonight.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s the final day of the round-robin section of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

Defending champions Galway will advance to the final if they draw or win against Dublin at Parnell Park this evening.

Dublin manager Mattie Kenny has made two changes from their win against Carlow.

Fergal Whitely comes into the full-forward line with Darragh O’Connell starting at wing-back.

Paul Ryan and Shane Barrett drop to the bench.

Kilkenny and Wexford are locked on four-points each going into their clash at Innovate Wexford Park.

Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford need to win if they’re to reach a second final in three seasons while a draw would be enough to send Kilkenny to the decider.

Eoin Murphy is back from injury to start in goal for the Cats and manager Brian Cody says his players are relishing tonight's game

Throw-in in both games is at 7pm.

===

Offaly and Kerry are battling against the drop in the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

Offaly need to defeat the Kingdom if they’re to avoid relegation to the Christy Ring for next year.

Eddie Brennan’s Laois, who are already qualified for final, host Division Two A League champions Westmeath in Portlaoise.

A draw for Westmeath would see them join the O’Moores in the decider later this month.

Galway and Kilkenny clash in a repeat of the Division One League Final in the Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship this evening.

Limerick host beaten Leinster finalists Offaly in the other game in group one.

In group two, defending champions Cork make the trip to their Munster rivals Clare.

Dublin take on Meath while Tipperary host Waterford.

HOCKEY

Both the Ireland men’s and women’s side face a signifcant afternoon as they continue on their potential roads to the Tokyo Olympics.

Victory for the women’s side over the Czech Republic in Banbridge will secure an Olympic qualifier spot in the autumn.

The men’s side begin their quest to play at second consecutive Olympic Games when they face Scotland in Le Touquet.

BOXING

Tyson Fury’s bid to return to the top of heavyweight boxing continues in Las Vegas this weekend.

The former world champion goes up against Germany’s Tom Schwarz in the early hours of tomorrow.

CYCLING

Four-time champion Chris Froome suffered a fracture to his neck during a practice ride crash in France on Wednesday.

He faces six weeks in hospital and isn’t expected to race again this year.

Froome also fractured his right leg, broke a hip and damaged his elbow and ribs.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Limerick this afternoon with the first off at twenty-past-two.

Ten minutes later a seven-race card gets underway at Downpatrick.

BASKETBALL

There was heartbreak for the Ireland Senior Women’s 3×3 team this morning as they bowed out of the FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Series in Italy following a 13-14 overtime loss at the hands of Mongolia.

The game, which was a refixed match from Friday evening due to rain, was Ireland’s last pool game of the tournament and was a must-win clash for the women in green, having lost their opening two games against world champions Italy and Serbia on Friday evening. The game was also a must-win for third seed Mongolia, who had also lost both of their opening matches and, with just three teams advancing to the next round from the group of four, it was a winner takes all affair.

A close and tense game saw nothing between the sides throughout, and it was the women in green who kept their noses in front for the majority of the game, with all four players working well as a unit, hitting some impressive scores and rebounding well. Ireland looked comfortable with 1.21 to play, leading 12-8, but a big outside shot from Mongolia saw them back within two points with just 55 seconds to go. A nerve-wracking closing ensued, before Mongolia dealt another blow with 20 seconds to play, tying up proceedings at 12 points apiece with another long range two to send the game to overtime.

A reverse lay-up from Grainne Dwyer was the first score of overtime to push Ireland ahead by one, but Mongolia’s long range shooting ability was to be the story of the game as they hit 12 of their final tally of 14 points from outside the arc – the final two points coming in overtime to take the win 13-14 and end Ireland’s journey in the competition.

Despite the three losses, overall, it was a strong showing from Ireland who were making their debut at this new FIBA competition, as they held world champions Italy at bay throughout their opening game on Friday, opening up a 6-0 lead early on and upsetting Italy’s rhythm throughout. The Italians showed some flair in the closing stages to take the win 9-13, but the performance was one that made everyone in Turin stand up and take notice of the Irish squad. Four points was also the margin between Ireland and Serbia in the second game, with the latter taking the win 13-17, using their size and height under the boards to take home victory.

Speaking after the tournament, head coach Matt Hall stated: “It was a disappointing end to a very solid tournament from the team. We knew Mongolia were shooting well, but they really pulled it out in the closing minute and got that last big shot to win the game. Though we’re disappointed, there are a lot of positives to take from the weekend and to perform so well against some of the top seeds in the world, including world champions Italy, was a superb achievement. “