SOCCER

Robbie Keane is to join Jonathan Woodgate’s coaching staff at Middlesbrough.

Woodgate has been appointed boss of the Championship club on a three-year deal.

Keane will continue his duties with the Republic of Ireland as assistant to Mick McCarthy and he feels join Boro is a good move https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/boro.mp3

===

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a five-million pounds compensation deal to allow their manager Maurizio Sarri to join Juventus.

The 60-year-old is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Italian champions to succeed Max Allegri.

Sarri won the Europa League and guided Chelsea to a third-place finish in the Premier League in his year in London.

===

West Ham have strengthened their midfield ahead of the new Premier League season.

Spain playmaker Pablo Fornals has been brought in from Villarreal on a five year contract.

West Ham say he’s become the second-most-expensive signing in the club’s history behind Felipe Anderson.

The Brazilian joined last summer in a reported 34 million pound deal.

Bohemians host their rivals Shamrock Rovers in a Dublin derby at Dalymount this evening.

A win for Rovers would see them close the gap to S-S-E Airtricity League leaders Dundalk to two-points.

Sligo Rovers take on Cork City and basement side Finn Harps make the trip to St Pat’s.

===

England will look to continue their winning start to the Women’s World Cup when they take on Argentina tonight.

Phil Neville’s side started their Group D campaign with a narrow 2-1 victory over Scotland.

Shelley Kerr’s Scottish side will hope to register their first points of the tournament in their match with Japan this afternoon.

Jamaica meet Italy in an evening kick-off.

GOLF

Justin Rose will take a one shot lead into today’s second round at the U-S Open golf.

The Englishman shot a course record six-under-par 65 at Peeble Beach yesterday.

Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Aaron Wise and Louis Oosthuizen lead the chase at five-under.

Rory McIlroy is the leading Irish player at three-under, Graeme McDowell’s at two-under with Shane Lowry four-over.

Defending champion Brooks Koepka is two-under after his first round.

RUGBY

Munster have confirmed Stephen Larkham has joined the province as a senior coach.

The World Cup winning Australian out-half has signed a three-year contract with the Reds.

He joins Graham Rowntree in the new look Munster coaching team with more addition expected ahead of the new season.

===

Ireland have lost two more players to injury ahead of their fifth-place playoff against England at the under-20 World Rugby Championship.

Flanker Ciaran Booth suffered a tournament ending knee injury in this week’s win over Italy while David McCann suffered a head knock which has ruled him out of the rest of the competition.

The Grand Slam winners face England on Monday.

GAA

Dublin’s Shane Barrett has been cleared to face Galway in their final match in the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship tomorrow evening.

The red card the defender received in their win at Carlow has been overurned on appeal by the Central Hearings Committee.

Galway’s John Hanbury failed in his bid to have the red card he was shown against Kilkenny overturned.

BASKETBALL

The Toronto Raptors are N-B-A champions for the first time in their history.

They defeated the Golden State Warriors 114-110 to wrap up the series by four games to two.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Fairyhouse this evening where the first is off at ten-past-five.

There’s also eight races to be decided at Cork, with the first going to post at twenty-past-five.

BASKETBALL

Ireland will be represented at this weekend’s FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Series in Turin, Italy.

The team features Grainne Dwyer (Fr Mathews), Claire Rockall (Maree), Aine O’Connor (Courtyard Liffey Celtics) and Fiona O’Dwyer (Duran Maquinaria Ensino Lugo).

Ireland, who are seeded seventh in the tournament, has been drawn in a tough Pool B against hosts, number two seed and reigning World 3×3 champions, Italy, along with third seed Mongolia and Serbia.

All times listed are Irish times

Friday, June 14th

Italy v Ireland, 15.50

Ireland v Serbia, 17.10

Mongolia v Ireland, 19.30

Saturday, June 15th

Qualifiers – dependent on results on June 14th