SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland can make it 10 points from a possible 12 tonight in their Euro 2020 qualification campaign.

Mick McCarthy’s side welcome Gibraltar to the Aviva Stadium at 7.45, just under three months after a 1-0 win against the same opposition in the opening game of the process.

McCarthy could choose to rotate his squad, after the energy-sapping draw away to Denmark on Friday night.

However, the manager says there won’t be any complacency at the Aviva Stadium https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/complacency-1.mp3

Ireland’s Group D rivals Denmark and Georgia also meet tonight.

The Danes will be desperate for a win, having drawn their opening two games.

The action continues at the Women’s World Cup in France this evening.

In Group D, Argentina and Japan meet in Paris, with a 5pm kickoff.

Then at 8pm in Montpellier, Canada take on Cameroon in Group E.

GAA

Monaghan will have to get past another Ulster neighbour in the second round of the All-Ireland football qualifiers.

Having seen off Fermanagh yesterday, Malachy O’Rourke’s side have been handed a tough draw away to Armagh, in what looks like being the pick of the games in round two.

Allianz Football League champions Mayo will be away to Down.

Tyrone will have to dust themselves down for a trip to Longford.

Westmeath will play Limerick,

Antrim are to face Kildare,

Clare will be away to Leitrim,

Derry are at home to Laois,

And Offaly have been drawn against Sligo.

All games will take place on the weekend of the 22nd and 23rd of June.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell have all had a boost in the world golf rankings, after their brilliant weekend in Canada.

McIlroy – who was an emphatioc 7 shot winner of the Canadian Open – has climbed from fourth to third in the world.

Shane Lowry’s second place finish has seen him move up 10 places to 32nd in the rankings.

And after sealing his Open Championship qualification yesterday, Graeme McDowell is now 101st in the world, a climb of 20 places.

The Bridgestone Order of Merit is ever tighter close to the summit with Marc Boucher (Carton House) and Peter McKeever (Castle) edging towards the top three following Sunday’s Connacht Stroke Play at Portumna.

The victorious McKeever, who was one stroke clear of the field in Connacht, is tied sixth on the Bridgestone Order of Merit alongside West of Ireland champion Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk). Boucher’s reward for finishing fifth in Portumna is to climb three places on the table, from eighth to fifth, continuing his steady progress in recent weeks.

With the top four Bridgestone players competing at the St Andrews Links Trophy, McKeever and Boucher made the most of their opportunity. For McKeever, a 24 year old financial trader, success marked his first senior title. The Dubliner had already picked up points at the East of Ireland and the Flogas Irish Amateur Open this season.

Boucher has been a model of consistency since returning from college duties in the United States. The UNC Charlotte student has scored in all four of his domestic events. Sunday’s result marked his third top 10 of the year.

Eanna Griffin’s runner-up finish in the Connacht Stroke Play has also seen him gain ground on the leaders. The Waterford man moves into the top ten just behind McKeever.

Ireland international Conor Purcell (Portmarnock) continues to lead the Bridgestone race from Ronan Mullarney (Galway) with Warrenpoint’s Colm Campbell in third. The top three players on the Bridgestone Order of Merit at the end of the season are guaranteed selection for the Home Internationals at Lahinch from 11 to 13 September.

Next up on the Bridgestone Order of Merit is the North of Ireland at Portstewart and Castlerock from 8-12 July.

BRIDGESTONE ORDER OF MERIT – TOP 10

1 C Purcell (Portmarnock) 430

2 R Mullarney (Galway) 345

3 C Campbell (Warrenpoint) 321

4 R Brazill (Naas) 310

5 M Boucher (Carton House) 282

T6 C Rafferty (Dundalk), P McKeever (Castle) 250

8 E Griffin (Waterford) 240

9 K Egan (Carton House) 232

10 T McLarnon (Massereene) 227