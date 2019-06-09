GAA

All-Ireland champions Limerick know they need to beat Clare in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship to continue the defence of their Liam McCarthy crown.

Both sides have made 1 change from their last encounters, ahead of today’s game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.





That game throws in at 4 o clock.

===

Galway are under pressure ahead of their Leinster Hurling Championship clash away to Kilkenny at 2 o clock.

Micheal Donoghue’s side need to win to stay in the hunt for the round-robin, while the Cats have two wins from two.

The Tribesmen continue to be without Joe Canning as he continues his recovery from a groin injury.

When asked if they’re too reliant on Canning, former Galway boss Ger Loughnane believes the spine of the team isn’t what it once was https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/noon.mp3

===

Croke Park plays host to a double header in the Leinster Football Championship.

Meath and Laois get the day’s proceedings underway at 2 o’clock as they meet for the first time in 7 years in the Championship.

While reigning All-Ireland champions and five-in-a-row seeking Dublin face Kildare at 4.

===

In the Ulster Football Championship, Cavan face Armagh in a semi final replay in Clones.

The winners will play Donegal following their win over Tyrone yesterday.

===

The curtain-raiser to that is the round 1 qualifier clash of Monaghan and Fermanagh that takes place from 1.45 this afternoon.

Elsewhere, Down and Tipperary meet in Pairc Esler at o’clock while Carlow host Longford and Westmeath entertain Waterford with both of those games throwing-in at 3 o’clock.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland under 21s will be aiming to qualify for the semi finals of the Toulon Tournament this afternoon.

Stephen Kenny’s side take on Bahrain in Group C, with four points from their opening 2 games.

Kick off is at 2 o clock.

===

England manager Gareth Southgate insists they’ll be taking this afternoon’s Nations League game with Switzerland seriously.

The teams meet in a third place play-off following their respective semi-final defeats to the Netherlands and Portugal, who’ll meet in the final.

===

There’s three games in the Women’s World Cup in France this afternoon.

In Group C, Australia face Italy at 12 o clock followed by the meeting of Brazil and Jamaica at half past 2.

England play Scotland in a Group D clash at 5.

===

Tributes continue to be paid to Leyton Orient boss Justin Edinburgh, who has died at the age of 49.

The former Tottenham and Portsmouth defender passed away yesterday after suffering a cardiac arrest on Monday.

He guided Orient back to the Football League this season by securing the National League title.

===

TENNIS

Rafa Nadal goes for his 12th French Open title this afternoon.

The ‘King of Clay’ takes on Dominic Thiem, who is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros.

The action gets underway at 2 o’clock.

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead ahead of the final round of the Canadian Open.

He shot a 6-under par round of 64 overnight to join Webb Simpson and Matt Kuchar on 13 under-par.

One shot behind the trio is Shane Lowry, who shot a round of 66.

Graeme McDowell is also in the hunt – he sits on 8 under par after a level par 3rd round.

===

FORMULA ONE

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel starts from pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal.

The German starts alongside championship leader Lewis Hamilton on the front row.

Hamilton leads team-mate Valterri Bottas by 17 points in the standings going into today’s race.