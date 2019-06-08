SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland have maintained their unbeaten start to Euro 2020 qualifying.

Shane Duffy’s 85th-minute header secured a 1-all draw for the Group D leaders at Denmark last night.





===

Alan Judge will miss Monday’s game against Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium.

The Ipswich midfielder suffered a broken wrist late in last night’s game.

===

It’s bottom against top in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Dundalk, who have a three-point advantage at the summit, make the trip to Finn Harps for an 8pm kick-off.

Second-place Shamrock Rovers host Derry City at 7 while there’s a quarter-to-eight start for the meeting of Sligo and St Pat’s at the Showgrounds.

TENNIS

Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty and Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova bid to win their maiden Grand Slam title this afternoon.

They’ll meet in the French Open women’s final.

Vondrousova is the first teenager to reach a Slam final since 2009 and is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros this year.

===

The weather-delayed men’s semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem is going the distance.

They’re match is going to a deciding fifth set.

The winner will face 11-time champion Rafa Nadal in tomorrow’s final.

GAELIC GAMES

Alan Cadogan is in for the injured Conor Lehane on the Cork team to face Waterford in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship at Pairc Ui Caoimh this evening.

It’ll be Cadogan’s first Championship start for the Rebels since 2017.

Waterford can’t advance from the group stages after losing their first three games.

===

Wexford will be looking to pick up their first win in this year’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship this evening.

Having drawn with Dublin and Galway, Davy Fitzgerald’s side host Carlow at Innovate Wexford Park.

Defeat for the visitors will likely see them make a swift return to the Joe McDonagh Cup.

===

Donegal manager Declan Bonner thinks they’re the underdogs heading into this evening’s Ulster Senior Football semi-final against Tyrone.

The neighbours clash at Breffni Park at 5pm for the right to face Cavan or Armagh in the provincial decider.

===

The All-Ireland Football Qualifiers get underway this afternoon.

John Maughan’s Offaly host London in Tullamore at half-one.

Carrick-on-Shannon plays host to the meeting of Leitrim and Wicklow at 3 whil there’s a quarter-to-five start for Wexford against Derry.

At 7pm, Louth take on Antrim in Drogheda.

GOLF

Irish trio Rory McIlroy, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry are all in contention at the half-way point of golf’s R-B-C Canadian Open.

McDowell and Lowry both go into this afternoon’s third round from eight-under-par with McIlroy a shot further back.

A top-10 finish for McDowell this weekend would seal his place at the Open.

Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar hold a one shot lead over the field at 12-under-par.

RUGBY

Noel McNamara’s injury hit Ireland face Australia in their second pool match at the under-20 Rugby World Championship this afternoon.

Ireland are looking to build on their midweek win over England.

HOCKEY

Following their women’s World Cup heroics last summer, Ireland’s focus switches to Olympic qualification later.

They host Malaysia at Banbridge in the F-I-H Series Finals from 3pm.