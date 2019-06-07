TENNIS

Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova will meet in tomorrow’s women’s final at the French Open.

Czech teenager Vondrousova, who is yet to drop a set at this year’s tournament, defeated Johanna Konta – 7-6, 7-6.





She’s the first teenage finalist at Roland Garros since 2007.

Eighth seed Barty fought back from losing the first set to beat Amanda Anisimova in three.

===

BOXING

Joe Ward admits it wasn’t an easy decision to turn professional rather than pursue a medal at next year’s Olympics.

The Westmeath southpaw, who twice won world silver medals and three European golds as an amateur, has signed for New York based Times Square Boxing.

Ward says he felt the time was right to join the professional ranks and he hopes to become world champion.

Times Square Boxing chairman Joe Winters has described the 25-year-old as a ‘once in a generation talent’.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy says he’d be thrilled with a draw against Denmark in tonight’s Euro 2020 qualifier.

After winning the opening two matches of the campaign, they come up against the favourites to finish top of group D in Copenhagen.

McCarthy admits it will be his side’s toughest test to date https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12roi.mp3

Ireland legend John Giles agrees that a draw in Copenhagen would be a good result https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12jg.mp3

===

Chelsea have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport over their transfer ban.

FIFA suspended the Premier League club from registering new signings for the next two windows – after they were found to have breached rules relating to young foreign players.

World football’s governing body have already turned down an appeal from Chelsea.

===

The women’s World Cup gets underway tonight with hosts France kicking things off.

They meet South Korea in Paris at 8pm.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin forward Paul Mannion has been cleared to play in their Leinster Senior Football Championship semi-final against Kildare on Sunday.

The Central Appeals Committee have overturned the red card he received in the Dubs’ quarter-final win over Louth.

Armagh’s Brendan Donaghy was unsuccessful in his appeal and will miss their Ulster semi-final replay against Cavan.

GOLF

Shane Lowry is one shot off the lead at six-under-par heading into today’s second-round of the R-B-C Canadian Open.

Keegan Bradley is the man to catch into day two on seven-under.

Graeme McDowell has tee-ed off from five-under while Rory McIlroy is out this evening from three-under.

Seamus Power is level-par after his first round with Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington one-over.

NFL

The Philadelphia Eagles have handed their quarter-back Carson Wentz the biggest contract in N-F-L history.

He’ll earn 128-million dollars across the new four-year deal, of which 107-million is gauranteed.

Wentz says he’s hoping to build ‘something special’ at the Eagles.