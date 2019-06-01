SOCCER

History will be made in Madrid tonight as Liverpool and Tottenham meet in the Champions League final at 8 o’clock.

The Reds are aiming to win it for the sixth time which would make them the third most successful club in the competition’s history.





Victory for Spurs meanwhile would see them be the kings of Europe for the very first time.

Liverpool were beaten 3-1 by Real Madrid at this stage 12 months ago.

Full-back Andy Robertson says that won’t be on their minds this evening though https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/champslge.mp3

Days after winning the Europa League, it’s reported Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has told the club he wants to leave this summer.

He’s been widely linked with the vacant job at Italian champions Juventus.

Sarri’s only been in charge of Chelsea for one season – but his future’s been the subject of much speculation for months.

GAELIC GAMES

Peter Keane’s first championship season in charge of Kerry begins this evening.

The Kingdom head to Cusack Park at 7 o’clock to take on Clare in their Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final.

At the same time, Cork and Limerick meet in Pairc Ui Rinn.

Limerick will be looking to build on their impressive win over Tipperary win last month while the Rebels will be hoping to make their third consecutive final.

TENNIS

Defending Champion Simona Halep has sailed into round 4 of the French Open with a straight sets 6-2, 6-1 victory over Lesia Tsurenko this morning.

Top seed Naomi Osaka and Katerina Siniakova will be out on court in less than half an hours time.

Serena Williams will be on court later on this afternoon.

Men’s world number one Novak Djokovic is also just about to get his round 3 encounter with Italian Salvatore Caruso underway.

BOXING

Katie Taylor can become the first ever Irish boxer to be the undisputed champion in their division tonight.

The WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion will be aiming to add the WBC belt to her collection as she faces Belgium Delfine Persoon at Madison Square Garden.

Of her 44 professional fights Persoon has only been beaten once while Taylor is unbeaten since turning Pro in 2016.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien chases a seventh win in the Epsom Derby this afternoon.

The Ballydoyle trainer will send out seven runners including two of the favourites Sir Dragonet and Broome.

Telecaster, trained by Hughie Morrison, will lead the home challenge. Telecaster was supplemented for the race on Monday after winning one of the key trials, the Dante Stakes at York.

He’s drawn in Stall 2 and will be ridden by rising star of the jockeys room, Oisin Murphy from Kerry, who has been speaking with Mike Vince https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OisinMurphy-3.mp3

Mark Costello of The Irish Field newspaper previews the Derby https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MCDerby.mp3

Here at home, 7-race cards take place at Navan and Tramore.