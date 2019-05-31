RUGBY

Leinster captain Johnny Sexton says he can understand why he was on the bench for their Guinness Pro14 semi-final win over Munster.

Ross Byrne was in the 10 shirt for the Blues’ 24-9 victory at the RDS while Sexton returned to the starting 15 for last weekend’s win over Glasgow in the final.





The world player of the year wanted to play against Munster but feels Byrne earned the chance to start https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sexton-3.mp3

TENNIS

Women’s second seed Karolina Pliskova has been knocked out of the French Open tennis.

The former world number one has been beaten in straight sets – 6-3, 6-3 – by Croatia’s Petra Martic.

Rafa Nadal continues his pursuit of a 12th title at Roland Garros when he faces David Goffin this afternoon.

Roger Federer takes on Norway’s Casper Ruud.

SOCCER

Former Tottenham midfielder Edgar Davids thinks Harry Kane should start tomorrow’s Champions League final against Liverpool.

The striker hasn’t played since limping out of their quarter final first-leg win over Manchester City last month – but is fit to play in Madrid.

Davids isn’t concerned Kane will lack match sharpness https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/edgar.mp3

===

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has been named the new Inter Milan boss.

He replaces Luciano Spalletti who was sacked yesterday.

Conte left Stamford Bridge at the end of last season where he won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

===

Dundalk have the chance to open a three-point gap at the summit of the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

The Lilywhites host Sligo at Orial Park at a quarter-to-eight.

At the same time, Bohemians take on Finn Harps while St Pat’s host Cork City.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is 10 shots off the lead heading into day two at the Memorial in Ohio.

The world number four tees off today from three-over-par with Ryan Moore leading at seven-under.

Jordan Spieth leads the chase at six-under with Masters champion Tiger Woods two-under after his first round.

===

Stephaine Meadow and Leona Maguire both have ground to catch up on the second day of the women’s U-S Open.

Meadow will resume from three-over while 2016 Olympian Maguire is back out from four-over-par.

Japan’s Mamiko Higa has a one-shot lead after the opening round on six-under.