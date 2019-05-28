RUGBY

Joe Schmidt has announced his 44 man training squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Two uncapped players Jean Kleyn and Mike Healy, both from Munster have made the selection.





Quinn Roux, Will Addison and Stuart McCloskey have not been included although Schmidt has stated players may be added at a later stage.

The list will be whittled down to 31 before they travel to Japan in the autumn.

SOCCER

There’s good news for Leeds United fans this afternoon.

The club has confirmed that Marcelo Bielsa is to stay on as manager next season.

The 63-year old Argentine guided them to a third-placed finish in the Championship this season, before losing to Derby County in the play-offs.

Leeds haven’t played in the Premier League since 2004.

***

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Naby Keita won’t be fit for the Champions League final.

The midfielder is still recovering from a thigh injury he picked up against Barcelona at the semi-final stage.

The Reds meet Tottenham in Madrid on Saturday.

Klopp says Roberto Firmino should make it

Gennaro Gattuso has announced he’s leaving his role as head coach of AC Millan.

The Italian side missed out on Champions League qualification on Sunday, finishing fifth in the table.

Former midfielder Gattuso took the role in November 2017.

***

Spanish police have made several arrests following a complaint from LaLiga about a game that was possibly fixed.

Current and former players, as well as club officials, from the country’s top two divisions have reportedly been detained.

It’s understood “an organised criminal group” were involved in influencing what’s believed to be a LaLiga 2 match last May.

TENNIS

Women’s world number one Naomi Osaka has just gotten her French Open campaign underway.

The US and Australian Open Champion has taken to the clay of Roland Garros to face world number 90 Anna Karolína Schmiedlová.

In just under an hours time 3rd seed and reigning champion Simona Halep will be on court to begin the defence of her title as she faces Austalia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

***

Britain’s top seed and world number 28 Kyle Edmund has advanced to the second round.

It took him five sets to beat french player Jeremy Chardy between yesterday and today.

RACING

Day two of the May Festival takes place at Ballinrobe this evening where a seven race card gets underway at half-past-five.