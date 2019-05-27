GAA

Dates, times, and venues will be confirmed tomorrow for the first round qualifiers in the All-Ireland senior football championship.

Neighbours Monaghan and Fermanagh will meet in the pick of the eight games, which are to be played over the weekend of 8-9 June.





The only team yet to know their opponents are Carlow, who will face either Kildare or Longford.

The two sides must go to a replay, after playing out an epic draw yesterday in the Leinster championship.

Elsewhere Tipperary will travel to face Down, Louth will take on Antrim, Wexford will take on Division 4 winners Derry, Leitrim have been drawn to face Wicklow, Offaly face London, and Westmeath – who were beaten by Laois yesterday – will go up against Waterford.

SOCCER

For the second year in a row, Aston Villa will look to make their return to the Premier League in the Championship playoff final.

12 months after defeat to Fulham, they’ll return to Wembley today to take on Derby County, with kick off at three o’clock.

Villa were relegated to the second tier three years ago, while it’s 11 years since Derby last competed in the Premier League.

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish says they’re determined to make amends for last year’s agonising defeat https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/grealish.mp3

***

It’s quarter finals night in the EA Sports Cup.

Defending champions Derry City host Finn Harps in a north-west derby.

It’s just three days since the sides met in the Premier Division, with the Candystripes running out 4-0 winners on that occasion.

League leaders Dundalk take on UCD at Oriel Park, Bohemians host Cork City, and Waterford travel to the only First Division side left in the competition, Bray Waderers.

All games kick off at 7.45.

TENNIS

11-time winner Rafael Nadal is the star attraction on day 2 of the French Open.

The ‘King of Clay’ gets his title defence under way against German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann.

Top seed Novak Djokovic also starts his tournament this afternoon, against Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz.

In the women’s draw, Serena Williams begins her campaign for a fourth title against Russia’s Vitalia Diatchenko.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the competition.

The 29 year old Czech world number 6 is suffering from an arm injury.