Galway and Wexford meet in the Leinster senior hurling championship round robin at Pearse Stadium today.

Throw in is at 4pm.

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald says improvement is needed following the draw with Dublin https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12davy.mp3





In the Leinster senior football championship, there’s a quarter final double header at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Westmeath play Laois at 2pm,

And then Longford meet Kildare at 4pm.

In the last 8 of the Ulster senior football championship, Fermanagh play Donegal at Brewster Park in Enniskillen.

That game begins at 2pm.

Roscommon shocked Mayo in their Connacht senior football championship semi final last night, winning by a point.

It ended Roscommon 2-12 Mayo 17 points in Castlebar.

Fintan Cregg kicked the winning score in injury time as Anthony Cunningham’s side prevailed.

It’s Roscommon’s first Championship win in Mayo in 33 years.

The primrose and blue will now face Galway in the decider.

All Ireland senior football champions Dublin defeated Louth by 5-21 to 10 points in Portlaoise to qualify for the last 4 of the Leinster Championship.

In rugby, Leinster have won the Pro 14 title for the second year in a row.

They beat Glasgow Warriors by 18 points to 15 at Celtic Park yesterday.

Cian Healy and Garry Ringrose scored the all important tries.

In soccer, Valencia beat Barcelona by 2 goals to 1 to win the Copa del Rey Final.

Lewis Hamilton is on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will be joined on the front row of the grid by Valtteri Bottas.

And there is racing today at the Curragh.

The 1000 Guineas is the feature at 4.25.