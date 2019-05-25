Dublin begin the defence of their Leinster and All-Ireland football titles tonight.

They take on Louth at O’Moore Park in Portlaoise, looking to take their first steps towards a possible fifth Sam Maguire in a row.

Darren Gavin looks set to make his championship debut, having been named in the starting team at midfield.





The returning Rory O’Carroll looks likely to start the game from the bench.

That throws in at 7, and is the second part of a double bill at O’Moore Park.

The first part sees Meath take on Carlow, and that one throws in at 5.

====

Mayo are looking to reach a first Connacht Football final since 2015 this evening.

Captain Diarmuid O’Connor is restored to their half-forward line for their provincial semi final with Roscommon.

Throw-in at MacHale Park is at 7.

The winner will take on defending champions Galway in the decider.

====

Colm Cavanagh is back in the Tyrone midfield for their Ulster football quarter final with Antrim at the Athletic Grounds where there’s a 6pm start.

=======

Westmeath are seeking a third successive win in hurling’s Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon.

Michael Ryan’s side face Kerry in Mullingar at three.

RUGBY

A record sixth domestic rugby title is on the line for Leinster this evening at half past six.

They take on the Glasgow Warriors in the Guinness Pro 14 final, looking to win the trophy for the second year running.

Glasgow will have the advantage of playing the game in their home city, with Celtic Park the venue for the 2019 decider.

It’s just two weeks since Leinster were beaten by Saracens in the Champions Cup final.

SOCCER

The Scottish Cup final takes place today as Celtic look to clinch the treble treble.

They kick off against Hearts at Hampden Park at 3pm.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is 2 under par, 2 over for his round today at the Made in Denmark tournament.

Michael Hoey is also 2 under, with Gavin Moynihan 1 under par.

Matthias Schwab leads on 8 under.

RACING

The Curragh plays host to the first classic of the flat racing season this afternoon.

The Irish 2000 Guineas is the feature race on the second day of the Spring Festival, going to post at 3.35.