SOCCER

Goalkeeper Mark Travers has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar through injury.

The Bournemouth stopper fractured his thumb in Ireland’s training camp in Portugal.





Manager Mick McCarthy has not yet called up a replacement.

Jose Mourinho says if Tottenham win the Champions League final it could start a run of multiple trophies.

Spurs face Liverpool in the final on Saturday week in Madrid.

Mourinho says it could be a catalyst for the club.

Everton have agreed a three-year contract with goalkeeper Jonas Lossl (pron: low-sill).

The Dane will move to Goodison Park when his deal at Huddersfield expires at the end of the month.

Arsene Wenger says he’s considering roles other than management when he returns to football.

Wenger left Arsenal last year, and the Frenchman initially felt he would soon be back in a dugout elsewhere.

The 69-year-old says he’s ‘sure’ he’ll soon take up a new role but admits it might not be as a coach.

S-S-E Airtricity League leaders Dundalk host St Pat’s this evening.

Shamrock Rovers, who are just behind the Lilywhites on goal difference, take on Cork City at Tallaght.

Bohemians look to get their first win in five matches when they face Sligo at Dalymount.

And there’s a north-west derby where Derry host Finn Harps.

RUGBY

Johnny Sexton’s expected to be recalled to the Leinster team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 final against Glasgow at Celtic Park.

The world player of the year was rested for the defending champions’ win against Munster in the semi-finals but he’s line to return to the starting 15.

Scott Fardy’s expected to replace the injured Devin Toner in the second-row with Rob Kearney likely to be picked at full-back.

Head-coach Leo Cullen will reveal his team in the next hour.

GOLF

Michael Hoey’s one-under-par after a second round 73 at golf’s Made in Denmark.

He’s five shots behind leader Matthias Schwab.

Paul Dunne has tee-ed off from three-under-par while Gavin Moynihan is back out from three-over this afternoon.

Seamus Power and Graeme McDowell are both one-over-par heading into day two of the Charles Schwab Challenge on the PGA Tour.

Tony Finau holds a one shot lead over the field at six-under.

CYCLING

Lance Armstrong says he “wouldn’t change a thing” about his cycling career or the actions he took.

He was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 for doping.

Armstrong told NBC Sports “we did what we had to do to win” although he also admits “it wasn’t legal”.

BOXING

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua says he has no interest in fighting Dillian Whyte again.

Whyte is hoping to challenge for a world title, but was knocked out by the fellow-Brit when they met in 2015.

And Joshua tells says his only focus is on Deontay Wilder and unifying the heavyweight division after next week’s fight with Andy Ruiz.

RACING

The Group 3 Kerrygold Gallinule Stake is the feature on today’s opening day of the Curragh’s Spring Festival.

Racing gets underway at five-to-five.

There’s also a mixed seven race card at Downpatrick from a quarter-past-five.