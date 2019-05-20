RUGBY

Leinster will be without second row Devin Toner for this Saturday’s Guinness Pro 14 final with the Glasgow Warriors.

The lock suffered a first half knee injury during Saturday’s semi final win against Munster.





The province haven’t put a timeline on his recovery, saying it requires further assessment, but that he won’t be available for the decider at Parkhead.

Toner’s season has been dirupted by injuries, having only recently returned from ankle surgery, which saw him miss most of the Six Nations.

Israel Folau isn’t appealing his sacking by Rugby Australia, but says that isn’t an acceptance of their decision.

The full-back’s contract was terminated after he said “hell awaits” gay people in a social media post, and the window for appealling the decision has now passed.

However, the 30-year-old says he doesn’t have confidence that an appeal would have been treated fairly.

But he says he’s “considering all potential avenues” available to him.

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says they can’t just focus on winning the Champions League.

His side have dominated English football for two seasons, winning five out of six domestic trophies.

The club have never been European champions.

Guardiola says it's the hardest trophy to win and the best way to do so is by keeping things simple

Here at home, leaders Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers are both in action tonight.

Champions Dundalk will hope for an 8th win in their last 9 matches, when they host third place Bohemians at Oriel Park.

That kicks off at 7.45, as does Cork’s meeting with bottom-of-the-table UCD.

Shamrock Rovers, who are second to Dundalk on goal difference, take on struggling Finn Harps in Ballybofey.

GAA

Tyrone forward Lee Brennan has left the senior football panel.

The 23-year-old – who played just once during the Red Hand’s Allianz League campaign – has stepped away due to a lack of game-time.

He’s the second high profile forward to leave the senior panel since the end of the league, following Ronan O’Neill’s departure.

Mickey Harte’s side take on Antrim on Saturday in the quarter finals of the Ulster senior football championship.

GOLF

Shane Lowry’s strong performance at the USPGA Championship has seen him climb six places in the latest world golf rankings.

The Offaly man finished in a tie for 8th position at Bethpage Black, and that has seen him move up to 39th in the world, his best ranking for almost three years.

Rory McIlroy remains fourth in the world, after finishing alongside Lowry on one over par.

Brooks Koepka’s fourth major title has seen him overtake Dustin Johsnon as the world’s best player.