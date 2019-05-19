SOCCER

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany says “the time is right” for him to leave the club.

His final appearance came in yesterday’s FA Cup final win over Watford.





He’s played 360 times and won 10 major trophies since joining the club from Hamburg in 2008.

Speaking before the announcement, Kompany’s City and Belgium team-mate Kevin De Bruyne said he’d be a big loss, but will always be a legend https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12city.mp3

***

Celtic will be presented with the Scottish Premiership trophy after their game against Hearts at Parkhead this afternoon.

The champions wrapped up their eighth league title in a row two weeks ago.

***

The final of the European Under-17 Championship takes place at half-past-four this as the Netherlands face Italy in Tallaght.

GAELIC GAMES

Cork head to the Gaelic Grounds at four o’clock this afternoon to defend their Munster Hurling title in a showdown with All Ireland Champions Limerick.

The Rebels will be hoping to bounce back from defeat to Tipperary last week.

Limerick boss John Kiely isn’t underestimating their opponents https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/limhurl-1.mp3

Elsewhere, Waterford make the trip to Semple Stadium for a two o’clock throw-in knowing they need a win against Tipperary to keep their summer alive.

In the Leinster Championship, Carlow welcome Kilkenny to Netwatch Cullen Park at three o’clock while at the same time Dublin and Wexford meet in Parnell Park.

The Connacht Football Championship sees Galway take on Sligo in Markievicz Park at half-past-three.

While at four o’clock, it’s Down versus Armagh in Pairc Esler in the Ulster Championship.

GOLF

Defending champion Brooks Koepka will take a record seven-shot lead into the final round of the US PGA Championship this evening after continuing his domination on day three.

He’s 12-under par, with world number one Dustin Johnson in a pack of four that are his closest challengers.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both two over heading into the final day.

Graeme McDowell is three shots back on five over after carding a third round of 73.

CRICKET

Ireland’s cricketers are taking on Afghanistan in Stormont in their One Day International.

They’re 60/2 from 13 overs.

RACING

There’s an eight race card at Naas this afternoon where action gets underway at twenty-five-to-two.