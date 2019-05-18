RUGBY

Munster head to the RDS at half-past-two this afternoon to take on Leinster in their Pro 14 semi-final.

The Red Army welcome back winger Keith Earls and former Leinster fly-half Joey Carbery.





Meanwhile, Josh van der Flier has returned from groin surgery to start in back row for The Blues.

Jonathan Sexton is among the replacements so Ross Byrne starts at out-half.

Munster Captain Peter O’Mahony says they’ve a massive challenge ahead of them https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pom-6.mp3

The winner will face Glasgow Warriors in the final next week after they beat Ulster 50-20 last night in what was Captain Rory Bests’ last game for the province as he’s set to retire after the World Cup.

GOLF

Defending Champion Brooks Koepka continues to dominate the US PGA Championship at the halfway stage – and has made history along the way.

His 128 is the lowest 36-hole score in major history – leaving him seven shots ahead of the chasing pack on 12-under-par.

Graeme McDowell is best of the Irish on 2-over, Rory McIlroy is one shot back on 3-over and Shane Lowry just made the cut on 4-over after a second round of 69.

One man who has failed to make the latter half of the weekend is Tiger Woods after he finished his second round on 5-over-par.

It’s just five weeks since Woods won the Masters and he says the next big tournament possibly came too soon https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/12rory.mp3

SOCCER

Manchester City can complete an unprecedented domestic treble this evening as they take on Watford in the FA Cup Final.

Kick-off at Wembley is at 5 o’clock.

There’s one game at seven–forty-five this evening in the SSE Airtricity League of Ireland Premier Division as a north-west derby takes place at the Showgrounds where Sligo Rovers entertain Derry City.

In the First Division then Cabinteely host Drogheda United while cobh Ramblers welcome Limerick to St. Colman’s Park with both of those games kicking-off at 7 o’clock.

GAELIC GAMES

Cavan will be hoping to cause an upset in the Ulster Football quarter-finals this evening.

Mickey Graham’s side welcome neighbours Monaghan to Kingspan Breffni Park at 7-o’clock.

Graham has handed Championship debuts to wing-back Conor Rehill and Conor Brayd in midfield. Thomas Galligan gets his first start at full-forward meanwhile.

Throw-in is at 7 o’clock.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Navan this afternoon with the first going to post at twenty-five-past one.