RUGBY

Keith Earls and Joey Carbery have returned to the Munster team for tomorrow’s Guinness Pro14 semi-final at Leinster.

Carbery starts at out-half in what will his first match since tearing his hamstring against Edinburgh in March.





He’s looking forward to going up against his former teammates

Reds’ head-coach Johann van Graan has sprung a surprise by naming C-J Stander at openside flanker with Arno Botha starting at number-eight.

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has made four changes from their Heineken Champions Cup Final defeat to Saracens.

Ross Byrne replaces Johnny Sexton at out-half while Rhys Ruddock replaces Scott Fardy in the back-row.

Jordan Larmour switches to full-back with Dave Kearney in for his brother Rob while Josh van der Flier makes his earlier than expected return from injury in the back-row.

London Irish-bound Sean O’Brien has been left of the matchday 23.

===

Ulster go to Glasgow in the first of the semi-finals tonight.

Kick-off at Scotstoun is at 7.35pm

===

Connacht have confirmed they’ve been granted full planning permission for their re-development of the Sportsground.

The 30-million Euro upgrade will bring the stadium capacity up to 12-thousand and the works will also include a high-performance centre and greyhound track.

===

Rugby Australia has terminated the contract of one its biggest stars after he posted on Instagram that “hell awaits” gay people.

A panel found Israel Folau guilty of a “high level breach” of the players’ code of conduct – and has upheld the decision to sack him.

Folau says he’s “deeply saddened” by the decision and is considering his options.

GOLF

Brooks Koepka is the man to catch on day two of the P-G-A Championship.

The defending champion tees off from seven-under-par this afternoon.

Danny Lee’s moved to four-under after three holes of his second-round.

Graeme McDowell’s back out later from level-par, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy are two-over after their first rounds.

While Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry face a battle to make the weekend, they’ll tee off from five-over.

SOCCER

Juventus manager Max Allegri will leave the Serie A champions at the end of the season.

He’s won the league title in each of his five years at the Italian club since taking charge in 2014.

They have two games remaining this season, starting with Atalanta at home on Sunday.

Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey’s joining Juventus in the summer, and will play alongside former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo at the club.

===

Leaders Dundalk play their great rivals Cork City in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Turner’s Cross tonight.

7.45 is the kick off time.

That’s also the start time for the match involving second placed Shamrock Rovers and UCD at the Belfield Bowl.

Elsewhere, St Patrick’s Athletic host Bohemians in a Dublin derby at Richmond Park.

And at 8pm, it’s Finn Harps versus Waterford.

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin football legend and forward Anton O’Toole has sadly passed away after an illness – he was 68.

The Templeogue Synge Street clubman was an integral part of Kevin Heffernan’s successful Dublin teams of the 1970s and 80s.

Nickmamed ‘The Blue Panther’ – Anton O’Toole won 4 All Ireland senior medals, in 1974, 76, 77 and 1983.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Kilbeggan this evening with the first off at ten-past-5.

While the first of a seven-race programme at Leopardstown is off at 5.25.