GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s up to fourth in the world golf rankings after winning the Players Championship.

The Northern Irish man fired a final round 70 at Sawgrass to post a 16 under par total, good enough for a 1 shot victory over Jim Furyk.





It’s McIlroy’s first win in the event and it tees him up nicely for the Masters next month.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland squad are training in Dublin today ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has been drafted in by manager Mick McCarthy to replace the injured Callum O’Dowda.

Keiren Westwood, Richard Keogh and Conor Hourihane aren’t training today but are expected to join the group tomorrow.

===

Barcelona have suffered an injury scare ahead of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United.

The La Liga leaders have confirmed that striker Luis Suarez suffered a sprained ankle in last night’s 4-1 win at Real Betis.

Suarez will be sidelined for the rest of the month and faces a race to be fit for the first-leg against United on Old Trafford on April 10th.

===

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been charged by UEFA with improper conduct for his celebration in the Champions League last 16 game with Atletico Madrid.

He fired his side into the quarter-finals with a hat-trick in the second-leg in Turin, overturning a 2-nil deficit.

Ronaldo followed one of his goals by copying Diego Simeone’s celebration from the away fixture, for which the Atletico boss was given a 17 thousand pound fine.

RUGBY

Grand Slam winners Wales have four of the six players on the shortlist for the Six Nations Player of the Year Award.

Captain Alun Wyn Jones is in contention to lift the prize alongside his team-mates Liam Williams, Hadleigh Parkes and Josh Adams.

While England duo Jonny May and Tom Curry are also on the list.

No Irish players have been included following their third-place finish in the tournament.

===

Leinster have a double injury boost ahead of their trip to Edinburgh in the Guinness Pro14 this Friday.

Dan Leavy and Luke McGrath have both returned to full training with the defending champions and are available for selection.

Leavy had been nursing a lengthy calf complaint while scrum-half McGrath has recovered from a knee injury.

BOXING

Paddy Barnes is considering retirement after his surprise defeat to Oscar Mojica.

The two-time Olympic medal winner moved up to bantameight for the bout in New York and lost out on a split-decision.

It was the second loss of Barnes’ seven fights as a professional.

CRICKET

Ireland have suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in their Test match in India.

Rahmat Shah and Ihsanullah Janat both scored half centuries as Ireland’s opponents successfully chased down 147 for victory this morning.

It’s Afghanistan’s first-ever test win.

RACING

Noel Fehily will have his final rides ahead of retirement at Newbury on Saturday.

The jockey announced that he was set to bring the curtain down on his career after partnering Eglantine Du Seuil to victory at Cheltenham last week.

Fehily has won the Champion Hurdle twice and the Champion Chase.