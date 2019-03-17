The All Ireland Club Champions will be crowned at Croke Park today.

Ballyhale Shamrocks of Kilkenny take on St Thomas’ of Galway in the Hurling decider at 2pm.

Then at 3.45, Corofin of Galway and Doctor Crokes of Kerry meet in the Football final at 3.45pm.





Liverpool can return to the top of the Premier League if they beat Fulham this afternoon.

Kick off at Craven Cottage is at 2.15.

At 4.30, Everton play Chelsea at Goodison Park.

In the FA Cup quarter finals, it’s Millwall against Brighton from 2pm.

Celtic are away to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership from 12.30.

The Bhoys can go 10 points clear at the top of the table if they win.

The FAI CEO John Delaney has acknowledged that he gave the association a 100 thousand euro bridging loan to help what was described as a very short term cash flow issue.

The association issued a statement after a report appeared in the Sunday Times.

Delaney said that the loan was repaid in full to him in June of that year.

Finland’s Valtteri Bottas has won Formula One’s season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The Mercedes driver finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Max Verstappen in third.

Rory McIlroy is 1 shot off the lead going into the final round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Spain’s Jon Rahm leads on 15 under par.

Tommy Fleetwood is alongside McIlroy on 14 under.

And there is racing today at Wexford and Limerick.

The card at Wexford begins at 1.45pm, with action at Limerick off at 2.05.