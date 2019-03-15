RACING

Team Ireland have their nose in front heading into the final day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.

Irish raiders have won 11 races over the first three days, British trainers have won 10.





The Pat Kelly trained ‘Presenting Percy’ is the current favourite for this afternoon’s eagerly awaited Gold Cup.

‘Bellshill’ looks set to lead a four strong team from Willie Mullins, who is hoping to land one of the few big races that still eludes him.

Ronan Groome of The Irish Field newspaper assesses the field https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RG.mp3

RUGBY

Wales captain Alun Wyn Jones has confirmed the roof will be open for tomorrow’s Six Nations clash in Cardiff.

Ireland made the request despite rain being forecast for the 2.45 kick off.

Joe Schmidt agreed to close the roof for the same fixture two years ago, but was unhappy the pitch was heavily watered before the match.

Ireland haven’t won a Championship game in Cardiff since 2013.

GAELIC GAMES

Tyrone have named their team for tomorrow’s Allianz Football League showdown with Dublin at Croke Park.

Boss Mickey Harte has named the same starting 15 from the side beat Cavan in Omagh two weeks ago.

The Red Hand County are just one point behind the second place Dubs heading into the tie.

BOXING

Katie Taylor can make further history tonight.

The Olympic gold medallist will become the first Irish fighter to hold three world titles at the same time, if she beats Brazilian Rose Volante in Philadelphia.

Taylor already holds the W-B-A and I-B-F lightweight belts.

Her 36 year old unbeaten opponent is the W-B-O champion.