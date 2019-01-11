RUGBY

Munster have Conor Murray and C-J Stander back in their team for tonight’s Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.

The Southern Province renew their rivalry with the Cherry and Whites at 7.45.





Victory will move Johan Van Graan’s men a step closer to the quarter finals.

However, the Munster coach is expecting a tough encounter though https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/muncoach.mp3

Jonathan Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with fellow four time winners Toulouse at the R-D-S tomorrow.

The World Player of the Year has been suffering with a calf injury, so Ross Byrne will start at out half.

The Province will also be without the experienced pair of Devin Toner and Rob Kearney.

Rhys Ruddock will captain the team alongside Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan in the back row.

Ulster have recalled Jacob Stockdale for their match with Racing 92 in Belfast tomorrow.

The 21-year-old, who has scored in every European round so far this season, returns following a hamstring injury.

Captain Rory Best, Jordi Muprhy and John Conney are also back in the team.

Simon Zebo will start on the wing for the Parisians.

Connacht have Bundee Aki, Tiernan O’Halloran and captain Jarrad Butler back in their team for their Challenge Cup game with Sale in Galway.

SOCCER

Dejan Lovren has been ruled out of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Brighton at the Amex Stadium tomorrow.

The Croatian defender suffered a hamstring injury during the Monday’s F-A Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Victory at the Amex Stadium will move the league leaders seven points clear of Manchester City who must wait until Monday to host Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane are among those being linked with the vacant manager’s job at the Nottingham Forest.

The Championship club have parted company with Aitor Karanka after just 12 months in charge.

Both O’Neill and Keane played under Brian Clough during his legendary reign at the City Ground

A spying controversy has erupted ahead of tonight’s Championship match between leaders Leeds United and Derby County.

Police found pliers, binoculars and a change of clothes on who they described as a ‘suspicious male’ escorted from the Derby training ground yesterday.

The Rams currently lie sixth on the table, trailing Leeds by eight points.

Kick off at Elland Road is at 7.45.

GOLF

Irish amateur Olivia Mehaffey will compete in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

The Banbridge golfer has received a coveted invite for the historic tournament which tees off just before the Masters in April.