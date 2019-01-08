GOLF

Thomas Bjorn thinks Pádraig Harrington will be a fantastic Ryder Cup captain.

The Dubliner is set to be named as Bjorn’s successor as European skipper at Wentworth this afternoon.





Harrington will be the third Irish golfer to hold the role since 2014, following in the footsteps of Paul McGinley and Darren Clarke.

Bjorn says he is the ideal choice to lead Europe against the U-S at Whistling Straits next year https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/bjorn.mp3

RUGBY

Ian Keatley could leave Munster at the end of the season.

Reports claim the out half is considering a move to Italian side Benetton Treviso.

The 31-year-old has made 180 appearances for Munster since joining the Southern Province 2011, but has lined out just four times this season.

European Rugby could be heading for further change.

Reports claim the English clubs want to downsize the tournament in the interest of player welfare.

The number of pool games and competing teams could be cut.

Former Irish international and Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman says the Celtic Unions should be wary https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jackman.mp3

SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland international Rory Delap has been placed in temporary charge at Stoke City.

Delap is one of three coaches taking over first team affairs following the sacking of Gary Rowett.

The Potters have won just eight of their 26 league fixtures since Rowett left Derby County to take charge eight months ago.

They are currently 14th in the Championship and had to come from behind to avoid defeat to League One Shrewsbury Town in the F-A Cup on Saturday.

Megan Connolly and Harriet Scott have been recalled to the Republic of Ireland Women’s squad for the upcoming international friendly against Belgium.

Colin Bell’s side open their 2019 campaign against the Belgians in Spain on Sunday the 20th of January.

Under 17 players Rebecca Cooke and Emily Kraft are also included after impressing during a November training camp.

The English F-A has launched an investigation into allegations that Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey made a Nazi salute.

The Welshman denies he perform the controversial gesture in a photograph posted on social media by German team-mate Max Meyer.

Hennessey insist he was just waving and shouting at the person taking the picture.

GAELIC GAMES

Donegal are hoping Patrick McBrearty will be back in action for the Championship.

The All Ireland winner underwent knee surgery after suffering a cruciate ligament injury during last summer’s Ulster final.

McBrearty is set to return to training in late March, but Donegal boss Declan Bonner says it is unlikely he will feature in the League.

The Irish Greyhound Board has announced the appointment of Indecon Economic Consultants to undertake a comprehensive, strategic review into the future needs of its 16 licensed stadia following a competitive tender process.

The review, announced September last and an integral part of the IGB’s Strategic Plan 2018-2022, will provide an assessment of stadium infrastructure and financial sustainability, along with detailed recommendations regarding the 16 licensed stadia.

A completed overall report is expected later this year.