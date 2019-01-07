RUGBY

Munster have received a boost head of Friday’s Champions Cup clash with Gloucester at Kingsholm.

John Ryan has been cleared to train after completing the H-I-A process.





The Prop was removed during Saturday’s Pro 14 victory over Connacht as a precaution for a head injury.

Centre Chris Farell will be assessed this week after suffering a knee injury during the Galway game.

Robbie Henshaw will be back training this week.

The Leinster centre had been a doubt for Ireland’s upcoming Six Nations opener against England.

Henshaw suffered a hamstring injury during the warm up to the November Test victory over Argentina, and scans suggested he was facing an eight month lay off last month.

The 25 year old has now been given green light to return to training with his Province under medical supervision.

GAELIC GAMES

The Connacht Council admit the penalty shootout used to decide the F-B-D League game between Mayo and Leitrim was an experiment.

The Westerners won 4-1 on spot kicks after the sides played out a 2-13 all draw in Carrick on Shannon.

Connacht Council secretary John Prenty says extra time was scrapped due to concerns over visibility.

He have also revealed Connacht have been looking at different ways to complete games when windy conditions make free taking competitions a lottery.

SOCCER

Irish striker Padraig Amond says he is relishing being in the spotlight.

The former Republic of Ireland Under 21 international fired Newport County to a famous F-A Cup victory against Premier League side Leicester City yesterday.

His 85th minute penalty handed the Welsh minnows a first win over top flight opposition in over 50 years.