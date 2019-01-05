SOCCER

A Juan Mata goal from the penalty spot has Manchester United 1-nil up against Reading in their F-A Cup third round match at Old Trafford.

Holders Chelsea host two time winners Nottingham Forest at 3pm.





League One Blackpool take on 13 time winners Arsenal at half-five.

Celtic have signed Oliver Burke on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.

The Scottish international has made just three Championship appearances at the Hawthorns during the current campaign.

RUGBY

Defending champions Leinster look to bounce back from their defeat to Munster when they host Ulster in the Guinness Pro14 this evening.

Leo Cullen’s side hold a 16-point lead over their opponents at the top of Conference B ahead of the quarter-past-five kick-off at the R-D-S.

Connacht have the chance to leapfrog Munster into second in Conference A – if the Westerners win their meeting at the Sportsground.

Prop Denis Buckley plays his 150th game while Munster welcome back captain Peter O’Mahony and centre Chris Farrell.

Kick off is at twenty-five-to-eight.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is three shots behind the leader at golf’s Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

He’s tied in second position on nine-under-par after the second round – with American Gary Woodland out in front.

GAELIC GAMES

An O’Byrne semi-final against All-Ireland champions Dublin is the reward for the winners of this afternoon’s match between Wexford and Meath in Enniscorthy.

Longford host Louth – with the victors set to play Westmeath or Kildare in the last-four.

Fermanagh football manager Rory Gallagher must plan without last year’s top scorer Seamus Quigley for their 2019 campaign.

Gallagher has told the Irish News that the forward is ‘no longer part of the panel’.

The Ernesiders are also currently without Tomas Corrigan, who will be travelling for the next couple of months.