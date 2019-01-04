RUGBY

Munster Head Coach Johann van Graan has named his side to face Connacht at the Sportsground in the Guinness PRO14 tomorrow night.

There are seven changes to the side that defeated Leinster at Thomond Park last weekend.





Peter O’Mahony captains the side as Chris Farrell returns from injury with Tommy O’Donnell, Alex Wootton, Alby Mathewson, Jeremy Loughman and Arno Botha also coming into the starting XV.

Billy Holland is named among the replacements and is set to make a landmark 200th Munster appearance. In doing so, Holland will become just the 10th Munster player to play 200 games for the province.

Andrew Conway moves to full-back for the clash with Keith Earls on the right flank and Wootton on the opposite wing.

Dan Goggin is joined by Farrell in the centres with Mathewson and Joey Carbery in the half-backs.

Loughman packs down in the front row with Niall Scannell and John Ryan as Jean Kleyn and last week’s Man of the Match Tadhg Beirne keep their places in the second row.

O’Mahony, O’Donnell and Botha complete the side.

Munster: Andrew Conway; Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Alex Wootton; Joey Carbery, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Tommy O’Donnell, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, CJ Stander, Conor Murray, Tyler Bleyendaal, Sammy Arnold.

Prop Denis Buckley is set to make his 150th appearance for Connacht.

Buckley is named in a front row that includes hooker Dave Heffernan who takes over the captaincy from Jarrad Butler who picked up a knock in the win over Ulster. In the second row the partnership of Quinn Roux and Gavin Thornbury continues with Ultan Dillane named among the replacements.

In the back-row Paul Boyle is named at blindside with Colby Fainga’a at openside and Eoghan Masterson coming into the starting side at number 8.

Jack Carty and Caolin Blade continue their half back partnership, with Blade named in the match day squad for the 16th game in a row.

In the midfield Tom Daly, who joined Connacht on loan in December, is set to make his Connacht debut alongside Tom Farrell.

In the back three, Connacht’s record try scorer Matt Healy returns from injury to take his place on the wing with Cian Kelleher on the opposite wing and Darragh Leader at full back.

(15-9) Darragh Leader, Cian Kelleher, Tom Farrell, Tom Daly, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Caolin Blade, (1-8) Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan (Capt), Dominic Robertson Mc-Coy, Gavin Thornbury, Quinn Roux, Paul Boyle, Colby Fainga’a, Eoghan Masterson.

Replacements (16-23): Tom McCartney, Peter McCabe, Finlay Bealham, Ultan Dillane, Cillian Gallagher, Angus Lloyd, David Horwitz, Colm DeBuitlear.

The Leinster Rugby team, as sponsored by Bank of Ireland, has been named by Head Coach Leo Cullen ahead of tomorrow’s sold out Guinness PRO14 clash at the RDS Arena against Ulster Rugby.

The game sees the top two teams in Conference B of the Guinness PRO14 going head-to-head for the first time this season.

Rob Kearney is back from injury and will lead Leinster out in front of a capacity crowd with none of the 18,300 tickets left for purchase.

From the team that started in Munster last week, Adam Byrne comes in on the right wing as does Barry Daly on the left. Daly has recovered from a knee injury and it’s his first game since August when he lasted only 11 minutes in the first game of the season away to the Cardiff Blues.

Noel Reid is joined by Conor O’Brien in the centre with Jamison Gibson-Park and Ciarán Frawley the half back pairing for the first game of 2019.

In the pack there is a welcome return for British & Irish Lion Jack McGrath who has recovered from a hip injury to take his place in the front row alongside Seán Cronin and Andrew Porter.

Ross Molony and Mick Kearney start in the second row with Josh Murphy, Scott Penny and Max Deegan the back row.

On the bench there is a potential debut for Lansdowne’s Oisín Dowling in the second row. 21 year old Dowling who has 10 Ireland Under 20s caps to his name is in his second year in the Leinster Academy.

The Ulster coaching team have named a much-changed match day squad.

The starting XV includes four Abbey Insurance Academy players in the form of Matthew Dalton, Angus Kernohan, James Hume and Michael Lowry, while Rob Lyttle has returned from a lengthy spell on the sidelines to start on the right wing.

Lyttle, who scored two tries in his last outing for Ulster, against Southern Kings back in February 2018, is joined in the back three by Kernohan and Lowry.

Hume and Darren Cave are paired together in midfield, with Dave Shanahan and Johnny McPhillips set to combine in the half back positions.

Up front, Greg Jones will make his first start of the season after being included in the back row alongside Sean Reidy and Nick Timoney.

Alan O’Connor has recovered from an injury sustained against Cardiff Blues in early December and will partner Dalton, who will make his first appearance of the season, in the second row.

Wiehahn Herbst is another to have returned from injury, having not featured since September, and he will pack down in the front row with hooker Adam McBurney and loosehead prop Kyle McCall.

There are two potential debutants named on the bench as versatile Banbridge RFC forward Caleb Montgomery and Ballymena RFC flyhalf Bruce Houston, another Academy prospect, are included in the panel.

Forwards John Andrew, Andy Warwick, Tom O’Toole and Clive Ross, along with backs Jonny Stewart and Peter Nelson, make up the remainder of the match day 23.

SOCCER

Paul Pogba could sit out Manchester United’s F-A Cup match against Reading at Old Trafford tomorrow.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed the French World Cup winner picked up a knock during Wednesday’s Premier League win at Newcastle.

The interim United manager has also confirmed Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez will start against the Royals to build game time.

Tottenham have now activated the option in Toby Alderweireld’s contract to extend it until 2020.

The deal’s thought to include a clause which will allow the defender to leave for 25-million pounds during the summer.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs who’ve been linked with making a move for him.

TENNIS

Maria Sharapova has suffered an injury blow ahead of the Australian Open.

The former world number one has been forced out of the Shenzhen Open due to a thigh injury.

The 31 year old was unable to complete her quarter final against Aryna Sabalenka despite receiving treatment on the court.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of 2019, begins in Melbourne on the 14th January.