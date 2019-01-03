Soccer

Waterford FC is delighted to announce the signing of former Republic of Ireland international Damien Delaney.

Delaney, capped nine times by the senior Republic of Ireland team, made 130 appearances for Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The central defender joins the club having spent the second half of last season with Cork City and the previous 18 years playing in England.





The experienced Cork-born defender, who also spent time with Ipswich Town, QPR, Hull, and Leicester City, will join up with the squad for training in the coming days.

Mick McCarthy says he won’t be putting more pressure on Declan Rice to declare for the Republic of Ireland.

The Ireland boss met with the midfielder last month about his international future and says he’s now giving the teenager space to make his decision.

McCarthy says he’d be ‘delighted’ if Rice opts to play for Ireland rather than England but he ‘can’t do anymore’.

Rice recently signed a contract at West Ham until the end of the 2024 season.

Craig Bellamy says he’s temporarily stepped down from his role as a youth coach at Cardiff while allegations of bullying are investigated.

Reports emerged of a complaint made against the former Wales international by the parents of a young player – who’s now left the club.

Bellamy’s promised to co-operate fully with Cardiff’s inquiry – and insists he categorically refutes the claims.

RUGBY

Former Ireland captain Keith Wood is impressed by how Connacht are developing under head-coach Andy Friend.

The Western province sit third in Conference A of the Guinness Pro14 after their win over Ulster last weekend.

They could move up to second with a win over neighbours Munster at the Sportsground on Saturday.

Wood thinks Connacht have evolved in attack

GAELIC GAMES

Waterford will face Clare this Sunday with the winners advancing to the final of the Munster Senior Hurling League.

Stephen Bennett scored 13-points as the Deise began life under new boss Páraic Fanning with a 1-24 to 1-18 victory over Cork at Mallow last night.

17 season veteran Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh scored Waterford’s goal with Aidan Walsh netting for Cork.

