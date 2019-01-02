Soccer

Chelsea have signed midfielder Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund for 64-million Euro.

The 20-year-old American international will remain on loan at the Bundesliga leaders until the end of the current season.





Pulisic’s contract had been set to expire in 18-months and Dortmund say the player was reluctant to sign a new deal.

Chelsea will look to consolidate their place in the top-four of the Premier League with a home win over Southampton tonight.

The Saints are likely to be without Ireland striker Michael Obafemi, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

===

Burnley could welcome back Robbie Brady from injury for tonight’s Premier League trip to Huddersfield.

The winger has missed his side’s last three matches.

But manager Sean Dyche will still be without Steven Defour for their crucial relegation clash.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner says they won’t underestimate Burnley tonight.

Both sides sit in the Premier League relegation places.

And Wagner’s team have lost their last seven games.

===

Samir Nasri could make his West Ham debut when they host Brighton.

In-form Wolves host Crystal Palace while Bournemouth take on Watford.

The 8pm kick-off sees Newcastle host Manchester United.

The visitors have Alexis Sanchez in their squad for the first time since late November.

===

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says they’re still looking into the possibility of expanding the 2022 World Cup to include 48 teams.

A total of 32 took part in last year’s tournament in Russia.

Infantino’s also confirmed they’ll see whether neighbouring countries to the next hosts Qatar will be able to stage some matches.

RACING

Trainer Nicky Henderson remains at a loss over Might Bite’s poor run in the King George the Sixth Chase at Kempton.

The 2017 champion was last of the seven finishers on Saint Stephen’s Day.

Might Bite was reported to have bled following the Kempton race, but Henderson’s revealed that further tests have so far failed to produce an explanation.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

U-F-C president Dana White says he expects a rematch between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov this year.

Khabib successfully defended his lightweight title against former champion McGregor in Las Vegas last October – before a post fight brawl in the arena led to suspensions for both fighters.

White says the promotion will work to book the bout following a Nevada State Commission hearing later this month.