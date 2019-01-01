SOCCER

Today’s Premier League action is underway, with Everton playing host to Leicester.

That game kicked off at 12:30 and the score is currently scoreless.





Just one point separates the two sides in the Premier League table and a win for either would put them into 7th place.

Arsenal aim to bounce back from their 5-1 thrashing at Liverpool when they entertain Fulham at 3.

And the day’s half-five kick-off sees Tottenham travel to Cardiff.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino says he will make changes when Tottenham visit Cardiff this evening in an effort to combat fatigue.

Third-placed Spurs were leading in their game against Wolves at Wembley on Saturday but ended up losing 3-1.

And with the club facing their fourth game in 11 days, the manager admits his players are tired.

++++

Elsewhere, there’s a full programme of SkyBet Championship matches this afternoon.

The top five are all on the road with leaders Leeds away to Nottingham Forest, Norwich travelling to Brentford, West Brom going to Blackburn, Sheffield United away to Wigan and Middlesbrough heading to Derby.

At the wrong end of the table, Rotherham look to end a run of nine matches without a win when they host Preston.

Bolton aim to avoid slipping into the relegation places when they travel to Hull, while Reading could climb out of the bottom three when they take on Swansea.

Bottom side Ipswich host fellow strugglers Millwall.

++++

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has visited the club’s training ground for the first time since suffering a brain haemorrhage in May.

Current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Ferguson came to Carrington on Saturday, eight months after having emergency brain surgery.

Ferguson signed the Norwegian as a player in 1996.

Solskjaer has won his first three matches in charge.

They play Newcastle tomorrow and he says the visit gave him a boost.

++++

Dundalk have confirmed the appointment of Vinny Perth as their new head-coach on a two-year contract.

Perth served as Stephen Kenny’s assistant at the double winners for five years before Kenny left to become Republic of Ireland under-21 manager.

Ruaidhri Higgins is the Lilywhites’ new assistant manager with John Gill first-team coach.

DARTS

Michael van Gerwen can become the second most successful player in P-D-C World Darts Championship history tonight.

The world number one has the chance to win his third title when he faces Michael Smith at the Alexandra Palace.

Premier League runner-up Smith is contesting his first world final.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo football manager James Horan has branded the new experimental rules ‘crazy’ but says his team will have to just deal with them.

Ahead of their Connacht League clash with Leitrim, Horan has also questioned the extra workload which the rules are placing on referees.

TENNIS

Andy Murray has made a winning return to tennis with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Australia’s James Duckworth in the first round of the Brisbane International.

It was the former world number one’s first match since September as he struggled with a hip injury.