SOCCER

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s Premier League title defence would have been over if they’d have not beaten Southampton yesterday.

They won 3-1 at St Mary’s to move up to second in the table, seven points adrift of leaders Liverpool. The top two face each each other on Thursday night.





Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba is back to his best.

The midfielder scored twice for the second game in a row as United beat Bournemouth 4-1 yesterday.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has revealed he’s trying to sign Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne on loan.

The right back has found himself fall down the pecking order at Anfield behind England team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Warnock says he’d love to link up with a player he managed at Crystal Palace.

RUGBY

It is being reported that James Lowe will be the only citing from Saturday evening’s fiery interpro derby between Munster and Leinster at Thomond Park

Referee Frank Murphy was kept busy, he issued two yellow cards and a red to Leinster players in the first half.

Lowe is reportedly the only player who will come before a disciplinary committee following his mid-air clash with Andrew Conway, which earned him a red card