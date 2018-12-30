FOOTBALL
Chelsea have beaten Crystal Palace one-nil in the early game in the Premier League today
Ngolo Kante opened the scoring for Chelsea on fifty one minutes
The Frenchman got on the end of a David Luiz ball to score his third goal of the season
That win keeps Chelsea in fourth place, five points ahead of Arsenal and eleven points off the top
At quarter past two Manchester City will be looking to close the gap at the top of the Premier League on Liverpool to seven points
They play Southampton at St Mary’s, Ian Wilding reports from the stadium
Also at 2.15 Out-of-form Burnley host in-form West ham United
Manchester United look to continue their good run for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
The Reds will try to make it a perfect three out of three in the Premier League, when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford at 4.30 today
The visitors’ manager Eddie Howe feels the hosts are revitalised
===
GAELIC GAMES
In the McKenna Cup today
Cavan host Down at Kingspan Breffni Park,
Donegal take on Queens at Ballybofey
Both games have just thrown in
===
RUGBY
At 3 o’clock today in the Guinness Pro 14, Dragons host Ospreys at Rodney Parade
A bonus point win for the Ospreys would lift them above Connacht into third place in Conference A
That is significant given the top three in each conference get straight in to the European Champions Cup whereas the fourth placed teams have to go into a play-off for qualification