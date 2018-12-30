FOOTBALL

Chelsea have beaten Crystal Palace one-nil in the early game in the Premier League today

Ngolo Kante opened the scoring for Chelsea on fifty one minutes





The Frenchman got on the end of a David Luiz ball to score his third goal of the season

That win keeps Chelsea in fourth place, five points ahead of Arsenal and eleven points off the top

At quarter past two Manchester City will be looking to close the gap at the top of the Premier League on Liverpool to seven points

They play Southampton at St Mary’s, Ian Wilding reports from the stadium

Also at 2.15 Out-of-form Burnley host in-form West ham United

Manchester United look to continue their good run for interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

The Reds will try to make it a perfect three out of three in the Premier League, when they welcome Bournemouth to Old Trafford at 4.30 today

The visitors’ manager Eddie Howe feels the hosts are revitalised

===

GAELIC GAMES



In the McKenna Cup today

Cavan host Down at Kingspan Breffni Park,

Donegal take on Queens at Ballybofey

Both games have just thrown in

===

RUGBY

At 3 o’clock today in the Guinness Pro 14, Dragons host Ospreys at Rodney Parade

A bonus point win for the Ospreys would lift them above Connacht into third place in Conference A

That is significant given the top three in each conference get straight in to the European Champions Cup whereas the fourth placed teams have to go into a play-off for qualification