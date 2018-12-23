RUGBY

Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen admits his team got out of jail in last night’s last-gasp 33-29 win over Connacht in the Guinness Pro14.

The visitors looked destined to register a first win in Dublin for 16 seasons when they went 29-12 up in the second-half but Andrew Porter’s 82nd minute try sealed a dramatic bonus-point victory for the defending champions





Leinster now hold a commanding 16-point lead at the top of Conference B, but Cullen says his side didn't make things easy for themselves

BOXING

Carl Frampton says he’ll sit down with his family and team to consider whether he’ll retire from boxing.

The Jackal suffered just the second professional defeat of his career last night – losing on points to Josh Warrington in a gripping I-B-F featherweight title bout at the Manchester Arena.

Fellow Belfast man Michael Conlan landed the W-B-O Intercontinental featherweight title with a points win over Jason Cunningham on the same card.

SOCCER

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will be rotating his squad in the coming weeks.

They travel to Everton in the Premier League this afternoon – the first of four games in just ten days.

Pochettino knows it won’t suit some people, but feels he has little choice.

Kick off at Goodison Park is at 4pm.

===

In the SkyBet Championship, Leeds United know a win at Aston Vila this lunchtime will mean they are top of the table at Christmas.

Kick-off is at half-one.

DARTS

It’s the last day of play at the P-D-C World Darts Championship before the Christmas break.

Following Daryl Gurney and William O’Connor’s third round exits yesterday, Irish hopes now rest on Brendan Dolan.

The Fermanagh man will take on Merv King at the Ally Pally this afternoon – with a place in the last-16 the reward for the winner.

RACING

Last year’s winner Might Bite will face nine rivals in Wednesday’s King George VI Chase at Kempton.

Colin Tizzard’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winning Native River and 2015 Gold Cup winner Coneygree are also part of the field.

Gordon Elliott has withdrawn his mare Shattered Love