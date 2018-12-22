There’s half an hour gone at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Burnley

Arsenal opened the scoring on 13 minutes through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Arsenal are looking to get back to winning ways having lost their last two following a 22 match unbeaten streak





Liverpool are top of the league following their 2-0 win at Wolves last night

Pep Guardiola will be looking to close the gap to just a point behind the Merseysiders today

Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad at 3 o’clock this afternoon

Chelsea will jump Spurs if they get the better of Leicester City at Stamford Bridge,

Huddersfield are up against Southampton, Newcastle Untited take on Fulham

And… West Ham will be looking to make it five wins on the spin when they host Watford, also kicking off at 3

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of Manchester United for the first time today

The Red Devils head to Wales to take on the interim manager’s former club Cardiff at 530

In the Scottish Premiership Celtic will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points

Brendan Rogers’ men host Dundee at 3 o clock

RUGBY

Leinster face Connacht in the PRO 14 this evening at the RDS

Leo Cullen has made a dozen changes from the side that beat Bath for tonight’s fixture kicking off at 7.45

Bundee Aki starts on the bench for the Connacht, it will be his first appearance since being given time off for his wedding

BOXING

Carl Frampton is fighting for a World title tonight in Manchester

The Belfast Boxer takes on IBF Featherweight Champion Josh Warrington later