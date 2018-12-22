There’s half an hour gone at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and Burnley
Arsenal opened the scoring on 13 minutes through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Arsenal are looking to get back to winning ways having lost their last two following a 22 match unbeaten streak
Liverpool are top of the league following their 2-0 win at Wolves last night
Pep Guardiola will be looking to close the gap to just a point behind the Merseysiders today
Manchester City welcome Crystal Palace to the Etihad at 3 o’clock this afternoon
Chelsea will jump Spurs if they get the better of Leicester City at Stamford Bridge,
Huddersfield are up against Southampton, Newcastle Untited take on Fulham
And… West Ham will be looking to make it five wins on the spin when they host Watford, also kicking off at 3
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will take charge of Manchester United for the first time today
The Red Devils head to Wales to take on the interim manager’s former club Cardiff at 530
In the Scottish Premiership Celtic will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points
Brendan Rogers’ men host Dundee at 3 o clock
RUGBY
Leinster face Connacht in the PRO 14 this evening at the RDS
Leo Cullen has made a dozen changes from the side that beat Bath for tonight’s fixture kicking off at 7.45
Bundee Aki starts on the bench for the Connacht, it will be his first appearance since being given time off for his wedding
BOXING
Carl Frampton is fighting for a World title tonight in Manchester
The Belfast Boxer takes on IBF Featherweight Champion Josh Warrington later