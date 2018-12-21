RUGBY

Kerry’s Louise Galvin and Ciara Griffin have been named in the Irish squad for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations Championship.

The panel includes 7 uncapped players; Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O’Connor.





Ireland kick off their tournament against England in Donnybrook on Friday 1st February.

Munster will hope to return to winning ways when they take on Ulster in tonight’s Pro 14 Interprovincial in Belfast.

The Southern Province head North following last week’s win over Castres in France, but will line out with a side that sees 13 changes.

Leinster have made 12 changes to their team for tomorrow’s Pro 14 interprovincial against Connacht at the R-D-S.

Dan Leavy, Adam Byrne and Rory O’Loughlin are the only players retained from last week’s Champions Cup win over Bath.

Dave Kearney and Scott Fardy are among those recalled.

Rhys Ruddock returns to captain the side.

Bundee Aki has been named on the Connacht bench.

The centre returns to the squad having missed last week’s Challenge Cup win over Perpignan due to his wedding.

Ultan Dillane and Finlay Belham return to the starting 15 as two of 10 changes to the side that won in France.

SOCCER

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it’s a privilege to be in the position.

The club’s treble-winning striker has replaced Jose Mourinho on a deal until the end of the season.

Solskjaer insists he’s not thinking any further than that https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/OGS.mp3



Solskjaer says he hopes all the players who’ve found themselves out of the Manchester United side will feel included under him.

Paul Pogba was one of those who fell out of favour with previous manager Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer says he expects everyone to be a team player https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/caretaker.mp3

Wolverhampton Wanderers will leap frog Manchester United into sixth place on the Premier League table is they beat Liverpool tonight.

Victory will move the Red fours points ahead of Manchester City in the title race and ensure they top the table at Christmas

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.

Bohemians have strengthened their squad for the 2019 S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division with the signing of 20 year old Luke Wade-Slater from Stevenage Borough.

The former Republic of Ireland Under 18 winger is a product of Boh’s partners St Kevin’s Boys and left the Dublin club to join Stevenage in 2015.

RACING

There is racing today at Dundalk, with the first of a eight race card underway at 4.30.