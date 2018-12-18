SOCCER

Zinedine Zidane, Mauricio Pochettino and Antonio Conte are all said to be in the running to become the next Manchester United manager.

The Reds Devils are looking for a new boss after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.





The Old Trafford club hope to have an external caretaker manager installed in the next 48 hours.

They will remain in charge of the team until the end of the season.

A recruitment process for Mourinho’s replacement will be conducted during that time.

Former United defended Gary Neville feels Tottenham boss Pochettino is the ideal candidate https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Neville-1.mp3

Appointed in May 2016, Mourinho won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season at Old Trafford.

His departure follows Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool.

The result leaves the Red Devils 19 points adrift of the Premier League leaders, and 11 points behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool great Graeme Souness says the new manager has huge rebuilding task ahead of him https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/souness.mp3

Paul Pogba has had a cryptic reaction to Jose Mourinho’s sacking.

The controversial Manchester United midfielder published and then quickly deleted a post on social media.

It was an image of the Frenchman, in which many considered he is smirking.

Pogba and Mourinho had endured a difficult relationship at Old Trafford.

Pogba was stripper of the vice captaincy last month, and was left on the bench for Sunday’s defeat to Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero and Kevin de Bruyne could both feature Manchester City in tonight’s League Cup quarter final against Leicester City at the Walkers Stadium.

The Argentine striker has been out of action for three weeks due to a groin problem.

De Bruyne returned from knee injury on Saturday but has not started since the start of November.

The lowest ranked team still in the competition also play this evening.

League One Burton Albion take on Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at the Riverside.

Non League Solihull Moors could earn a dream F-A Cup tie against Arsenal tonight.

The minnows take on League One Blackpool in a second round replay at Bloomfield Road.

UEFA have launched an investigation into ‘alleged racist incidents’ in Chelsea’s Europa League game against Vidi.

The Blues hit out at fans who were heard singing anti Semitic chants in Hungary last week, saying they shamed the club.

UEFA has commissioned an ethics and disciplinary inspector to look into the matter and expect an outcome in the middle of next month.

RUGBY

Robbie Henshaw insists he could still play in Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England.

The Leinster centre was expected to miss February’s Aviva Stadium showdown due to a hamstring injury.

The former Connacht player picked up the problem before last month’s win over Argentina, but a recent assessment suggested he could be sidelined for a further eight weeks.

Henshaw says he still has the English game in his sights https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/henshaw-1.mp3

London Irish are leaving Reading.

The side currently coached by Declan Kidney and Les Kiss will call the newly constructed Brentford Community Stadium home from 2020.

The Exiles have been playing at the Madesjski Stadium for the past 18 years.

RACING

Kerry jockey Jack Kennedy is really looking forward to riding the exciting Apples Jade next week.

She bids for a repeat victory in the Grade 1 Squared Financial Christmas Hurdle at Leopardtown on Friday, 28th December.

Kennedy told Dave Keena that Apples Jade has been mightily impressive so far this season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/kennjack.mp3

CRICKET

Cricket Ireland are starting to pay their female players.

They have announced they will offer professional contracts to women for the first time in the coming weeks.

The programme will start with a small number of part time contracts, but there are plans to build on that over the coming years.