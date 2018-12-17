SOCCER

All four Premier League clubs have all avoided Spanish opposition in draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Manchester United will take on big spending French side Paris Saint Germain.





Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham have all been paired with German clubs.

The Reds will play Bayern Munich, City will meet Shalke, Spurs Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool narrowly avoided a repeat of last year’s final against Real Madrid.

Instead they will face the Bundesliga champions, who beat Jurgen Klopp’s Bayern Dortmund in the 2013 final.

Dutch side Ajax must play the defending champions Real.

Lyon were drawn against Barcelona.

Roma got Porto.

And Christiano Ronaldo is heading back to Madrid, as Juventus have been drawn to play Atletico.

The ties will be played over two legs

The first games are due to take place on the second and third week of February.

The return ties on the first and second week of March.

Arsenal are facing another trip to Eastern Europe in the Europa League.

The Gunners have been paired with Bate Borisov in the last 32 draw.

Chelsea will meet Swedish side Malmo.

Celtic were drawn to play Valencia, who dropped down from the Champions League having beaten Manchester United in the group stage.

RUGBY

Former Leinster boss Michael Cheika has retained his post as Australia head coach.

Cheika’s position had been in doubt after the Wallabies lost nine of their 13 Test in 2018.

Rugby Australia has confirmed he will continue to coach the team, but must now report to a newly appointed Director of Rugby Scott Johnson.

‘A disgraceful throw back to the 1990s.’

That is how Munster legend Alan Quinlan has described his old team’s controversial Champions Cup defeat to Castres in France on Saturday.

Referee Wayne Barnes sent three players to the sin bin during a match littered with unsavoury scenes.

Quinlan felt the officials should have done more https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Q-1.mp3

Rob Kearney could be back in the Leinster team for Saturday’s Pro 14 Interprovincial against Connacht at the R-D-S.

The Irish international full back was forced out of the weekend’s Champions Cup victory over Bath.

The Province have revealed the 32 year old was suffering from a ‘bad dead leg’, but expect him to return to training this week.