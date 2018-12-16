SOCCER

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford doe snot see his side as underdogs

Liverpool host manchester United in the Premier League at four o’clock this afternoon





United currently sit 16 points behind Jurgen Klopp’s men in the table

Chelsea and Arsenal will both be trying to win on the road this lunchtime.

Glenn Murray is fit for Brighton to face Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

Arsenal head to St Marys looking to stretch an their unbeaten run to 23 games when they take on Southampton

Both games kick off at 130

Tottenham’s Eric Dier has been ruled out until the new year

The England International has had his appendix removed and is set to miss around seven games

GAELIC GAMES

The second round of the Walsh Cup continues today

Dublin hurlers welcome Offaly to Parnell Park and Laois take on Carlow at O’Moore Park

Both games throw in at 2

GOLF

British golfer Justin Rose has missed the chance to end the year as world number one.

He went into the final round of the Indonesian Masters in fourth place – needing a top 12 finish in the tournament to secure the highest world ranking.

A disastrous final day saw him finish in 17th position – 14 shots off the winner.

Instead, Brooks Koepka finishes 2018 as the world’s best golfer.